Government Confirms Flying Pyramid UFO/UAP Video

Recently leaked footage that seems to show glowing and blinking pyramid shaped UFO/UAP objects over a Navy ship off the coast of California

This comes as part of a growing trend for the government to publicly confirm that videos like the tic-tac footage are real, and they do not know what they objects are or who is operating them.

This is about as close to full disclosure as we are going to see for the near future and I feel is part of a long term project to acclimatize the citizens of the world to the fact that we are not alone in the universe.

Just last year the DoD (Department of Defense) organized the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) Task Force (UAPTF) breaking with the long-standing stance that the government is not interested in UFOs or UAP. In the closing days of his presidency, President Trump signed off on a sweeping COVID relief bill that included, amongst a litany of other non-COVID related items, a bill that requires the Pentagon to release a formal report on UAP and what all they know about them.

The deadline for filing that report is June 1st, and while I expect that all the really good tidbits will be stuck in a classified appendix to it, I can’t imagine that we won’t get a few more nuggets of disclosure on just how many UFOs are out there and how aware of them our military forces are of them. Provided that they ever do get this report out. From the sounds of things general unwillingness to cooperate and government beauracracy are slowing things down.

Sen. Marco Rubio, who was responsible for requesting the report, told Fox News this week that he does not believe military and intelligence agencies have come to any solid conclusions about the origin of the UFOs. But he insisted that the reports demand a more comprehensive intelligence-gathering effort. “We have to try to know what it is,” the Florida Republican said. “Maybe there’s a logical explanation. Maybe it’s foreign adversaries who made a technological leap?” Rubio also held up the prospect that agencies will need more time to complete the report. “I’m not sure they are going to come in on time,” he said. “I’m not sure by June 1 they have reached a hard conclusion about what they are dealing with and there may be more questions, or new questions, than full answers …” “I can tell you it is being taken more seriously now than it ever has been,” he added. Politico

Even if it slowly, the government is prying the lid off their box of secrets about aliens, UFOs and hopefully all the coverups from over the last few decades.