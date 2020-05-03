Review: The Great Beyond Revealed (2020)

by

I sat down to day to do some work and turned on a movie for background noise. My choice today was The Great Beyond Revealed and it completely derailed my work, it was that engaging of a story. So I thought I should write up a review and share my thoughts on this movie.

In a nutshell, The Great Beyond Revealed is a two part movie talking about the remarkable reincarnation case of James Leininger and the UFO abduction experiences of Terry Lovelace.

As movies go, this is a bit of an odd pairing of cases and appears to have been made to go hand in hand with the speaking tour that Bruce Leininger and Terry Lovelace are on promoting their books.

The format is very basic in that it is really just two sections with Bruce and Terry each telling their stories. No dramatization, no fancy camera work, just them telling their experiences.

As I said initially, I had planned to turn on this movie just to have some background noise going on, but I wound up getting sucked into their telling of their stories. If you don’t believe in reincarnation or an afterlife, then you need to watch James tell about researching his son’s claims of being a reincarnated WWII pilot.

After he is done telling about proving his son’s claims, Terry recounts his experience with being abducted by aliens at a place called Devil’s Den in 1977. His telling of the experience and then the government’s attempts to bully and silence him are riveting.

Again, I find this an odd pairing of experiences, but each on their own is well worth watching. For all the bad paranormal/UFO documentaries out there, this one is well worth your time to watch.

If you want to get the full story on either Bruce Leininger or Terry Lovelace’s experiences, they both have books out telling their whole story. You really should check them out!

Soul Survivor: The Reincarnation of a World War II Fighter Pilot When details of planes and war tragedies no two-year-old boy could know continued– even in stark daylight– Bruce and Andrea Leininger began to realize that this was an incredible situation. Soul Survivor is the story of how the Leiningers pieced together what their son was communicating and eventually discovered that he was reliving the past life of World War II fighter pilot James Huston. As Bruce Leininger struggled to understand what was happening to his son, he also uncovered details of James Huston’s life– and death– as a pilot that will fascinate military buffs everywhere.

Get Soul Survivor on Amazon