Can you find Sasquatch in the wild places of Washington State?
The back cover of Secretly Seeking Sasquatch starts off with “Part guide, part memoir and part humorous essay, Secretly Seeking Sasquatch: A Road Guide to Washington’s Bigfoot Country is all adventure”
As descriptions go, that is incredibly accurate. Secretly Seeking Sasquatch: A Road Guide to Washington’s Bigfoot Country covers author Jason Burke’s early experiences in searching for Bigfoot in Washington state and then moves on to where you can go to have a good chance of seeing a Sasquatch for yourself.
I would not go as far as to call this a guidebook for finding Bigfoot, but I do like how he goes about calling out areas to spend time in to have a better chance of having an encounter as well as some basic tips on what to look for and more importantly, what not to.
It is refreshing that he points out that not all strange structures in the woods are not Bigfoot. Stacked rocks or stick structures are most likely human constructs, not Bigfoot.
If you love the PNW and like Bigfoot and Sasquatch stories or hunting for them, then this is a book worth picking up.
