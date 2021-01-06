 \\
Trump Forces UFO Disclosure in 180 Days

The Intelligence Authorization Act For The Fiscal Year 2021 contains an ultimatum for the government to issue a report on Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon (UAP) in no less than 180 from the time of signing.

If you haven’t heard, slipped into the bills that Trump signed in 2020 is a passage in H.B. 7856 that the Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force has 180 days to put together a comprehensive report on Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon (UAP) to be released to the public, with some classified annexes of course.

Govt Forms the Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force

I had to do some digging to find the passages relating to the government disclosure of UFO activity so thought I would share it here.

Full Text of the Passage on Advanced Aerial Threats

Advanced Aerial Threats

    The Committee supports the efforts of the Unidentified 
Aerial Phenomenon Task Force at the Office of Naval 
Intelligence to standardize collection and reporting on 
unidentified aerial phenomenon, any links they have to 
adversarial foreign governments, and the threat they pose to 
U.S. military assets and installations. However, the Committee 
remains concerned that there is no unified, comprehensive 
process within the Federal Government for collecting and 
analyzing intelligence on unidentified aerial phenomena, 
despite the potential threat. The Committee understands that 
the relevant intelligence may be sensitive; nevertheless, the 
Committee finds that the information sharing and coordination 
across the Intelligence Community has been inconsistent, and 
this issue has lacked attention from senior leaders.
    Therefore, the Committee directs the DNI, in consultation 
with the Secretary of Defense and the heads of such other 
agencies as the Director and Secretary jointly consider 
relevant, to submit a report within 180 days of the date of 
enactment of the Act, to the congressional intelligence and 
armed services committees on unidentified aerial phenomena 
(also known as ``anomalous aerial vehicles''), including 
observed airborne objects that have not been identified.
    The Committee further directs the report to include:
          1. A detailed analysis of unidentified aerial 
        phenomena data and intelligence reporting collected or 
        held by the Office of Naval Intelligence, including 
        data and intelligence reporting held by the 
        Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force;
          2. A detailed analysis of unidentified phenomena data 
        collected by:
            a. geospatial intelligence;
            b. signals intelligence;
            c. human intelligence; and
            d. measurement and signals intelligence;
          3. A detailed analysis of data of the FBI, which was 
        derived from investigations of intrusions of 
        unidentified aerial phenomena data over restricted 
        United States airspace;
          4. A detailed description of an interagency process 
        for ensuring timely data collection and centralized 
        analysis of all unidentified aerial phenomena reporting 
        for the Federal Government, regardless of which service 
        or agency acquired the information;
          5. Identification of an official accountable for the 
        process described in paragraph 4;
          6. Identification of potential aerospace or other 
        threats posed by the unidentified aerial phenomena to 
        national security, and an assessment of whether this 
        unidentified aerial phenomena activity may be 
        attributed to one or more foreign adversaries;
          7. Identification of any incidents or patterns that 
        indicate a potential adversary may have achieved 
        breakthrough aerospace capabilities that could put 
        United States strategic or conventional forces at risk; 
        and
          8. Recommendations regarding increased collection of 
        data, enhanced research and development, and additional 
        funding and other resources.
    The report shall be submitted in unclassified form, but may 
include a classified annex.
