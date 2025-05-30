Opening the Session

Never use the board alone—spirits need group energy. “Two or more is best,” says Holt. Gather friends in a circle to start.

Choose a session leader to guide questions and keep control. State a clear intention, like, “We invite kind spirits.” Consider saying a short prayer for protection.

“We seek guidance from loving spirits, surrounded by light and protection.”

Knock on the board three times to awaken it. Move the planchette in circles. This stirs energy, opening the channel.

Using the Board

Place fingers lightly on the planchette and ask simple questions. “Is a spirit here?” often works. The planchette may glide, spelling answers that quicken your pulse.

“It moved so fast,” Kline told CBS about her 2023 session. Be patient, as spirits vary in responsiveness. Speak politely—rudeness can stir unrest.

Naming a loved one focuses the session, per Holt. If answers feel off, stay calm. A steady mind keeps the energy clear.

Do’s

Set Clear Intentions : Say, “We welcome positive energies” to start strong.

Ask Simple Questions : Use yes/no queries, like, “Are you a friend?” for clarity.

Stay Respectful : Thank spirits for answers, even if vague.

Monitor the Mood : Pause if energy feels heavy and restate your intention.

Keep a Notebook: Track messages to spot patterns or stories.

Don’ts

Don’t Ask About Death : Questions like “When will I die?” invite dark energies.

Don’t Provoke : Avoid taunts like, “Prove you’re real!” to prevent angering spirits.

Don’t Rush : Forcing the planchette disrupts the flow.

Don’t Play Intoxicated : Alcohol clouds judgment, weakening your spiritual guard.

Don’t Ignore Warnings: Stop if the planchette counts down numbers or moves to “Z.”

What to Watch Out For

Not all spirits are friendly. Figure-eights, corner-to-corner movements, or counting down numbers signal a trickster or worse. Threatening answers or insults raise alarms, per paranormal lore.

“It felt like it knew me,” Kline said of a tense session. Cold spots, flickering candles, or heavy air suggest an unwelcome guest. Evasive answers or erratic planchette movements hint at chaos, so act fast.

Close the session if these occur. Move to “Goodbye” and thank the spirit. This seals the door.

The ZoZo Phenomenon: ZoZo is a notorious Ouija entity, spelling its name or variations like Zaza or Zoso. It may seem friendly, then turn hostile, moving the planchette in figure-eights to assert control. Its legend emerged in the 1970s, per paranormal blogs, and exploded on 2000s forums.

Some tie ZoZo to demonic forces, others to shared fear. “It thrives on panic,” says Holt. If ZoZo appears, stay calm, refuse engagement, and close the session immediately.

A Chilling Encounter: On Thanksgiving 2023, Reddit user u/MidnightJam0 and their friend Emma gathered in a dimly lit basement, eager to try their Ouija board. They saged the space, set intentions for kind spirits, and placed fingers on the planchette, asking, “Is anyone here?” The planchette slid to “Yes,” then began spelling “SH,” pausing ominously.

“I felt a chill,” u/MidnightJam0 wrote. The board then spelled “Shatan.” Emma, studying Arabic, whispered, “That could mean ‘Satan’ in Arabic.”

The air grew thick, almost suffocating. The planchette moved faster, spelling cryptic phrases like “I see you.” Their candles flickered, though no breeze stirred the room.

Fear crept in, but u/MidnightJam0 stayed calm. “Is this a kind spirit?” they asked. The planchette jerked to “No,” then circled wildly.

“It was creepy,” they recalled. They sensed a menacing presence, as if something watched from the shadows. Emma’s hands shook, but they agreed to end it.

“Thank you, spirit,” u/MidnightJam0 said firmly. They moved the planchette to “Goodbye,” closing the session. The room felt lighter, but the unease lingered.

They saged again and prayed for protection. “We dodged something dark,” they wrote, grateful for their quick action. The experience left them wary of the board’s power.