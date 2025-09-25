Crown City: Cousins Report Silent Slab-Like Craft Above Family Home

Two cousins were on a trampoline on a hill in Crown City, Ohio on August 1, 1995, when they witnessed a dark, platform-like craft hovering above their uncle’s house. The sighting, which lasted approximately three seconds, involved a silent object estimated at 30 to 40 feet in length that vanished without explanation. Thirty years later, one witness reported to NUFORC: “I still to this day think it couldn’t have been real but my cousin seen it as well and he still talks about it with just me so people don’t think we’re crazy.”

The Encounter

The incident occurred around 7:45 PM on a summer evening in Crown City, Ohio. One witness was on a trampoline positioned on a hill when he looked east toward his uncle’s house for reasons he cannot explain.

“On trampoline looked over for some reason seen it, looked back with cousin and he was looking at it then he looked at me and we both looked back,” the witness reported. Both children observed the object simultaneously, providing mutual confirmation of the sighting.

The witness described the craft’s appearance: “Can’t explain color or shape other than platform or slab like no windows I could see and no lights. It was dark in color and the sun had just started to go down mainly day light it wasn’t hovering but still in the air above uncles house.”

Physical Description

According to the witness account, the object measured approximately “30 to 40 foot in length no more than 10 foot high but my guess is close to 7.” The craft appeared dark in color against the twilight sky and showed no visible windows or lights.

The object was positioned “about 30 foot above his house and 60 yards from us” on the trampoline. Despite this relatively close proximity, “Made no noise” and “disturbed nothing and there was 0 noise.”

The witness emphasized the craft’s geometric appearance, describing it as “platform or slab like” with no discernible conventional aircraft features.

The Disappearance

The sighting ended as abruptly as it began. “We actually seen it once we looked back then it was just gone,” the witness reported. “Idk if it disappeared or took off faster than our eyes could process but it disturbed nothing and there was 0 noise.”

The entire encounter lasted approximately three seconds from initial observation to disappearance.

Adult Disbelief and Long-term Impact

The witnesses faced immediate skepticism due to their young age. “We were kids so nobody believed us,” the witness explained. This dismissal by adults forced both cousins to keep their experience private.

Despite the passage of thirty years, both witnesses maintain consistent memories of the encounter. “My cousin seen it as well and he still talks about it with just me so people don’t think we’re crazy,” the witness noted, indicating ongoing private discussions about their shared experience.

The witness acknowledges the encounter’s challenge to rational explanation: “I still to this day think it couldn’t have been real but my cousin seen it as well.”

This account is based on NUFORC Sighting Report #192390, filed on September 10, 2025, documenting an encounter that occurred on August 1, 1995.