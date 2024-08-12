The Defiance Werewolf – Ohio’s Dogman Of 1972

August 4th, 1972

The “werewolf” of Defiance may not be some kind fo weird animal after all.

“It” is now referred to by citizens as a disguised human.

Reaction has varied to reports of such a large hairy creature lurking along railroad tracks, just two blocks from downtown.

Some personas seemed shocked and a few expressed fear. But most persons living in the residential neighborhood along the Norfolk & Western Railway tracks think the “thing” is “just some nut running loose”

Two N&W train crewman and a truck driver told police that they were approached by a beastly looking creature that was very hairy and had fangs. One man said that it hit him on the shoulder with a board.

In each case the “werewolf” was seen in the early hours of the morning between 1 and 4 a.m.

At first police were skeptical about making the sightings public. But Chief Donald Breckler said he became concerned for the safety of people when the …. Witness said the ‘werewolf” tried to assault him.

After it was made public this week police were called to one woman’s house in the neighborhood adjacent to the train tracks. She had not seen it but reports about it put her “in a state of shock.”

“We don’t want to scare people or give them the idea that some kind of monster is on the loose” Chief Breckler said. He admitted that he feels that the “werewolf” may be a local person disguising themself, using a mask or costume.

But police are puzzled as to what the person’s motive might be.

Police don’t think it is robbery because the “werewolf” seems to scare off easily. “And hasn’t approached any women,” Chief Breckler said.

Police also do not understand why the “werewolf” is so bold. All of his appearances have been in a two-block area that is thickly populated. The N&W depot is right in the middle of the area and the Defiance police station is just a few blocks away. Hundreds of homes are on one side of the tracks and industrial plants operate throughout the night are on the other side.

Most residents are going about their daily routines, apparently giving little thought to the “werewolf.”

“I haven’t heard of anybody talking about it,” Mrs Richard said. She lives in the neighborhood adjacent to the tracks. “But I make sure my doors are locked at night.

“It just doesn’t sound like something that would happen in this neighborhood, Kathy Kehnast said. “This is probably the safest neighborhood around.

“I don’t think the adults are scared, but it has scared a lot of children,” one man, who declined to identify himself, said. “I live in the neighborhood and I’ve got children. They’re on the lookout for anything suspicious.”

“It doesn’t worry me”, Dale Ott, another resident of the neighborhood said. “I’ve got kids and I let them play out day and night.”

Some elderly citizens of the area aren’t so quick to brush off the incident.

“If I see him (the werewolf) the police are going to find out who he is,” Rupert Figg said. “That’s because they’ll have to take him to the hospital to get the buckshot out.”

None of the day-shift train crewmen seemed disturbed working in the switching yard where the werewolf was seen.

“I don’t worry about it,” Rusell Brown who cleans out the box cars said. “If he going to get you, he’s going to get you.”

Mr. Brown said that he hears crewmen talk about the werewolf occasionally, but the topic is more popular outside the railroad yards.

“They say he is hair all over and he is about 7 feet tall, Mr. Brown said. “From what I’ve heard, I can say this guy is ugly as hell”

Chief Breckler speculated that the disguised person either lives in the neighborhood where he was seen or he is riding in on one of the trains each night from another town.

But everything at this stage has been purely speculation. “Descriptions are too vague” Mr. Breckler said.

Thomas Jones and Ted Davis were the N&W crewman that reported seeing the ‘werewof’.

Mr. Jones said he thought the whole thing was a joke at first. But he changed his mind when he and Mr. Davis saw the hairy creature Sunday.

Meanwhile police crews have been assigned to extensive patrol of the area at night. One investigating officer speculated that the ‘werewolf’ might be a night shift worker at one of the nearby industrial plants.

“If he works the third shirt, he could be sneaking off his job to turn wolfman,” the officer said. “But don’t ask me why.”

Chief Breckler suggested that someone might be doing it for publicity. If that’s what he wants he’ll love reading the newspaper now,” the chief said. “Maybe he’ll come back and maybe we can apprehend him. The last thing I need is a wolf man running around.”

Ape-like Animal Reported Sighted North of Tiffin

A Tiffin man told Seneca County sheriff’s deputies that day that he saw an ape-like animal while walking along a wooded area on the River Road north of Tiffin.

Harold Annon of 155 Thomas St. said the “ape” was covered with hair and had wolfish ears and fangs. He said that it was 6 or 7 feet tall and was hunched over.

Mr. Anon said he ran for his car and drove off then the “ape” saw him.

Weldin Neff, Seneca County game warden, checked the wooded area about 6 p.m. and said he found no tracks or any signs of disturbance.