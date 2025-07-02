Werewolf in Bridlington? Photo Sparks Debate

A Shadowy Figure in Bridlington

In the quiet woodlands of Bridlington, UK, a chilling photo has locals buzzing. Captured on a trail camera, it shows a towering, furry figure—dubbed a “werewolf” by residents. The image, shared widely on social media, has sparked wild theories. Could this be a real creature? Or just a clever trick?

The photo, first reported by the Daily Star, shows an 8-foot-tall humanoid with a shaggy, fur-like appearance. Its eerie silhouette stands out against the dark trees. Witnesses claim it moved swiftly, vanishing into the night. “It was like nothing I’ve ever seen,” one local told the Daily Star. The story exploded online, with some calling it proof of a cryptid.

The Photo: Werewolf or Parka?

The image has fueled heated debates. Many note the figure’s fur-like outline resembles a person in a parka with a white fur-fringed hood. The hood’s fluffy edge could mimic a wolfish mane in low light. “It’s probably someone messing around,” a skeptic posted on X. No clear tracks or other evidence have surfaced, leaving the sighting unconfirmed.

Still, believers point to the figure’s size. “No human is that tall!” another local told IBTimes. They argue the woodlands, dense and secluded, could hide unknown creatures. The photo’s grainy quality adds to the mystery, making it hard to dismiss outright.

Photo of a Dogman in the UK or a guy in a parka?

Skeptical Views and Local Impact

Experts lean toward a mundane explanation. “Trail cameras often capture distorted images,” a wildlife tracker told IBTimes. They suggest a person in heavy winter clothing, possibly a prankster, fits the bill. Bridlington’s cold, foggy winters make parkas common. Misidentification in dim light is plausible.

The sighting has boosted local curiosity. Bridlington’s woodlands, already a draw for hikers, now attract paranormal enthusiasts. Shops report more visitors asking about the “werewolf.” “It’s great for tourism,” a shop owner shared with Daily Star. Yet, officials urge caution, noting no danger has been confirmed.

What Lurks in the Woods?

The Bridlington “werewolf” remains a mystery. Is it a cryptid stalking the woods? Or just a parka-clad figure caught at the right angle? The photo, unverified, keeps the debate alive. One thing’s certain: Bridlington’s woodlands just got spookier.

Have you seen something odd in the woods? Email Reports@ParaRational.com.