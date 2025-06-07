Why anyone would want to have Aaron Goodwin murdered is beyond me.

A chilling plot has shocked the paranormal world as details of Victoria Goodwin’s affairs and her plot to pay to have Aaron Goodwin, beloved star of Ghost Adventures, murdered.

Shocking Murder Plot Revelation

The drama erupted in March 2025 when Las Vegas police arrested Victoria, 32, after seizing texts with Grant Amato. Amato, serving life for a 2019 triple murder, allegedly planned a $11,000 hit on Aaron during a California shoot. “The pair were romantically involved and were plotting to pay to have Aaron Goodwin killed,” the police report chillingly details.

Victoria’s affairs began in September 2024, with Aaron discovering her infidelity with multiple men, including Amato, whom she met via a true crime documentary. She called Aaron her “first husband” after a “spiritual marriage” to Amato, a bond she claimed deepened during marital strife.

Her affair web included logistical aid to Amato, and sharing Aaron’s schedule.

One text read, “Am I a bad person? Because I chose to end his existence. Not divorce,” exposing her intent.

Bliss To Murder Plot

Aaron and Victoria were wed in 2020 and many fans of the show, including myself, were happy to see that he had found someone that at least seemed to make him happy. Now, five years later we are all left wondering what happened and why she would turn on Aaron like that.

The outpouring of sympathy for Aaron has been heartwarming. In an Instagram post Aaron stated, “I’m just trying to process everything and move forward with my life.”

Guilty Plea And Sentencing

With Victoria’s guilty plea on June 5th, we are all now just waiting to hear how long she will be in jail for.

On her next hearing, slated for June 10, 2025, we will find out her sentence, currently set at between 36 and 72 months, counting time served. Most fans feel that this is far too lenient.

What do you think actually happened? Is her sentence too lenient? Leave a comment below!