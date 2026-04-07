Nick Pope, Britain’s Real-Life Fox Mulder, Dies at 60

Nick Pope, the former UK Ministry of Defence official who ran Britain’s government UFO desk and spent three decades making the case that the phenomenon deserved serious attention, died on April 6, 2026, at his home in Tucson, Arizona.

He was 60 years old. His wife, anthropologist Elizabeth Weiss, confirmed the news on social media with a message that stopped the UFO and UAP community cold: “My heart is breaking. Nick passed away this afternoon at our home.”

Pope had announced his Stage 4 esophageal cancer diagnosis on February 12, 2026, in a characteristically clear-eyed post to his 135,000 followers on X. He wrote that the cancer had already metastasized to his liver and that there was no question of beating it. What followed those eight weeks was remarkable. Even as his health declined sharply, Pope gave interviews from home, kept engaging with his audience, and never stopped being the voice he had always been.

The Man Behind the Desk

Pope joined the Ministry of Defence in 1985 as a civil servant and served in a wide range of roles over the next 21 years. The posting that would define his public life came in 1991, when he was assigned to a unit known formally as Secretariat Air Staff 2a and informally as the UFO desk. For three years, it was his job to investigate reported sightings of unidentified aerial phenomena and assess whether they posed any risk to UK national defense.

It was a role that, by Pope’s own account, changed him. The official position of the MoD was that no sightings posed a credible threat and that conventional explanations could account for most reports. Pope came to see it differently. The cases kept piling up. Credible witnesses, trained pilots, military personnel, radar operators. He began to believe that something genuinely unexplained was in the skies, and that the government’s dismissive public line didn’t match what the files actually showed.

When he left the MoD in 2006 and declared that the government’s “X-Files have been closed down,” it felt like both a resignation and a warning.

Rendlesham, the Book, and the Controversy

No case haunted Pope more than Rendlesham Forest. The incident, sometimes called Britain’s Roswell, unfolded in December 1980 near the twin USAF bases of RAF Bentwaters and RAF Woodbridge in Suffolk, England. Airmen reported encountering an unknown craft that had apparently landed in the forest. One, Sergeant Jim Penniston, said he got close enough to touch the hull and observe strange markings on its surface. The object later returned, and Deputy Base Commander Lieutenant Colonel Charles Halt went on record to say he witnessed it firing light beams into the ground. The site showed radiation levels that MoD scientists assessed as significantly higher than normal background readings.

Pope conducted a cold case review of the Rendlesham incident during his posting and later co-authored a book on the subject with Penniston and fellow witness John Burroughs. Published in 2014, “Encounter in Rendlesham Forest” drew on declassified documents and first-hand testimony to argue the case was not only unsolved but deeply significant. Pope said it kept him up at night.

The book and his wider public career were not without controversy. A Directorate of Air Staff document released under the Freedom of Information Act pushed back on Pope’s description of himself as the former head of the MoD UFO project, calling that description “a term entirely of his own invention” and noting that his media presence generated significant extra work for the staff handling UFO queries. Some researchers also scrutinized his accounts of the Rendlesham case against those of other witnesses. Pope was aware of the criticisms and addressed them publicly over the years, maintaining that his core claims about the seriousness of the phenomenon were sound.

Making the Mainstream Pay Attention

What set Pope apart from many figures in the UAP space was his ability to reach people who had never been interested in the subject before. He wrote five nonfiction books, including “Open Skies, Closed Minds” and “The Uninvited,” and became a fixture on the History Channel’s “Ancient Aliens,” appearing in hundreds of episodes. His live tour sold out venues consistently, and his calm, measured tone gave the subject a credibility that louder voices sometimes couldn’t.

He was a frequent presence on “The Basement Office,” the New York Post’s UFO-focused YouTube series, and remained a sought-after commentator as the conversation around UAP shifted dramatically in the years before his death. When the US government began releasing footage of encounters with objects that defied known performance envelopes, Pope was one of the few people who could say, with some authority, that he had sat on the other side of that classification wall.

Ross Coulthart, the investigative journalist who has become one of the most prominent voices in the modern UAP disclosure movement, paid tribute immediately after the news broke. “Terribly sad to hear of Nick Pope’s passing,” Coulthart wrote. “Nick was a kind and intelligent person who threw his every ounce of energy into informing the world about the UAP secrets to which he was a witness.”

A Final Statement, Clear to the End

When Pope posted his cancer diagnosis in February, he did not ask for sympathy or encourage false hope. He thanked his colleagues, reflected on his career at the MoD, and saved his most personal words for his wife. He described Elizabeth as a real-life Agent Scully, a scientist, a skeptic, a redhead, and the best part of everything that came after the government years. He called his life, in full, “an amazing adventure.”

In one of his last communications with the team at NewsNation, he said he planned to spend his remaining days with “plenty of laughter,” watching British comedy shows with Elizabeth at their home in Tucson.

He was still giving interviews in the weeks before he died.

Whether you believed that Nick Pope had seen behind a curtain the rest of us couldn’t access, or whether you suspected he had stretched his role and his conclusions further than the evidence strictly warranted, it is hard to argue with the outcome. The UAP conversation is mainstream now. Governments are being asked serious questions. Credible witnesses are no longer dismissed automatically. Pope spent 35 years insisting that was the appropriate response to the evidence, and the world, slowly, caught up to him.

He leaves behind a field that is larger, louder, and more taken seriously than it was when he first sat down at that desk in Whitehall. That is no small thing.