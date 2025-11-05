Room 10 at the Thunderbird Motel refuses to stay quiet.

Just steps from the Pacific Ocean in Long Beach, Washington, this unassuming beachfront lodge offers stunning ocean views and something most guests don’t expect. The Thunderbird Motel is haunted by a disturbed spirit that seems particularly drawn to Room 10.

When Electronics Go Haywire

The resident ghost has a strange fascination with electricity and electronics. Guests report lights flashing on and off without warning, and door knobs rattling mysteriously before doors slam open and closed on their own.

One visitor experienced the full force of this supernatural activity. Her radio suddenly stopped playing music and began emitting an eerie scratching, static sound. The room temperature plummeted so dramatically that she could see her breath, despite the mild coastal evening outside.

The haunting reached its terrifying peak at 3 a.m. She awoke to the bedroom doorknob rattling violently before the door opened by itself and slammed shut with tremendous force.

The Mystery Woman

Another guest had an equally unsettling Halloween encounter. While watching television on October 31st, they saw a woman walk by the window. The disturbing detail? The woman appeared to be inside the apartment, but when the guest looked more carefully, she realized the figure was walking as if she were outside.

The witness described her as “a husky woman with shoulder length dark hair” who was visible only from the shoulders up, lasting just long enough to pass by the window.

Staff Expectations

The motel staff has become accustomed to reports of paranormal activity, particularly in Room 10, where guests frequently experience flickering lights, unexplained noises, and even sightings of a ghostly figure. Rather than hiding from the supernatural reputation, some visitors even request this room specifically, hoping for their own supernatural encounter.

The phenomena could have rational explanations. Old electrical wiring might cause flickering lights, and coastal winds could create the door movements. Memory distortion during stressful situations might also play a role in shaping these accounts.

Yet multiple independent witnesses reporting similar experiences in the same room suggests something beyond mere coincidence may be occurring at this oceanfront property.

The Thunderbird Motel remains open to brave guests who don’t mind sharing their coastal getaway with a spirit who apparently never checked out. Whether you’re seeking paranormal thrills or simply stunning ocean views, Room 10 awaits your visit.

