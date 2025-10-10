Some ghosts just can’t leave their favorite watering hole.

The Lamplighter in Seaview, Washington, on the Long Beach Peninsula, served as a bar and restaurant in a building constructed in the late 1800s. The establishment closed in September 2020, but its ghostly reputation lives on.

The bar’s resident spirit is Louie, believed to be Louis Sloan, a former owner who lived from 1897 to 1977. His remains rest in a brass urn on the mantle of a brick fireplace in the banquet room.

Strange Happenings Behind the Bar

Louie’s favorite haunt was always the bar area, where guests claimed pool balls would move for no reason and electricity would inexplicably malfunction.

One witness who grew up across the road reported seeing “a velcroed remote fly sideways off a TV behind the bar and fly straight at the bartender’s head.” The bartender confirmed that such occurrences happened often.

Players would line up their shots at the pool table, only to watch balls roll across the felt on their own. The game room became particularly active when Louie decided to make his presence known.

The electrical system seemed to be a favorite target for ghostly mischief. Lights flickered without warning. Equipment turned on and off by itself.

More Spirits in Seaview

According to longtime locals, Louie isn’t alone. Two women reportedly haunt the North side women’s bathroom near the apartments.

Local author Sydney Stevens documented the hauntings in her book “Historic Haunts of the Long Beach Peninsula,” which mentions another spirit named Lily, described as a murdered barmaid.

Could these phenomena have mundane explanations? Perhaps. Old buildings have quirky electrical systems. Uneven floors might explain rolling pool balls. Former owner Rod Mullins, who operated the business from 2003 to 2020, acknowledged the stories but said he personally hadn’t observed any signs of ghosts.

Still, the sheer number of independent witness accounts over many years gives paranormal enthusiasts plenty to consider.

A Spirit Who Stayed Put

The most touching detail remains Louie’s ashes resting on the mantle. Even in death, he chose to remain exactly where he wanted to be.

For Louie, closing time never really came.

