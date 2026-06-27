Every Owner of This Bulgarian Phone Number Died. Then It Was Disconnected.

A phone number is just a string of digits. It has no memory, no will, no power to reach into anyone’s life and rearrange it. Most of us accept that without a second thought. And then you hear about 0888 888 888, a Bulgarian mobile number whose short, documented history is genuinely difficult to wave away.

Three people were assigned that number over the course of roughly five years. All three died. The telecom that issued it eventually pulled it from service and, when pressed by reporters, offered a single response: “We have no comment to make. We won’t discuss individual numbers.” The number has been unreachable ever since.

It may be a terrible run of coincidence. It may be the modern version of something humans have believed in for centuries: an object, a name, a thing that carries misfortune wherever it goes.

The First Owner

Bulgarian mafia boss, Konstantin Dimitrov, the first owner of the 0888 888 8888 number was gunned down in 2003 by a lone assassin

The number was originally issued to Vladimir Grashnov, the former chief executive of Mobiltel, the Bulgarian mobile carrier that would eventually become A1 Bulgaria, the largest mobile operator in the country. He was the first person assigned 0888 888 888. He was also the first to die while holding it.

Grashnov passed away on October 9, 2001, at a Sofia hospital. Bulgarian news sources described the cause as a prolonged illness; he was 48 years old and had apparently been in declining health for some time, reportedly needing a blood transfusion that was not arranged before his death. English-language media later attributed his death to cancer, though the Bulgarian obituaries are more guarded. Unverified rumors also circulated in Bulgarian business circles that a rival had deliberately exposed him to radioactive poisoning, speculation that was never substantiated by any formal investigation.

What is not disputed is that Grashnov was relatively young, apparently functional until he was not, and dead within a matter of years of the number first being issued.

The Second

After Grashnov’s death, the number was assigned to Konstantin Dimitrov, known in Bulgarian criminal circles by the nickname “Samokovetsa,” a reference to his hometown of Samokov. Dimitrov had come up through Bulgaria’s organized crime world during the turbulent post-communist years of the 1990s, eventually becoming one of the most connected drug traffickers in the country. His influence reportedly extended into Bulgarian customs operations.

On December 6, 2003, Dimitrov was shot and killed outside the Amsterdam Diamond Center in the Netherlands. He had traveled to the country less than a month earlier and never came back. He was 33 years old.

The Third

The number then passed to Konstantin Dishliev, a 28-year-old businessman publicly described as a real estate entrepreneur. Bulgarian reporting later linked him to organized crime as well, specifically to a cocaine trafficking network. His widow was subsequently charged alongside a known Bulgarian drug lord in a money laundering case. Whether Dishliev himself was directly involved in trafficking remains a matter of Bulgarian legal history rather than confirmed fact.

What is confirmed is this: on May 14, 2005, Dishliev was shot outside a restaurant in Sofia. He was found clutching his phone. The shooter was never identified. Police opened a file on his death and the broader criminal operation associated with him.

The number went dormant.

When the Silence Became Official

For roughly five years, 0888 888 888 sat inactive as police kept an open file on Dishliev’s killing. Then in May 2010, the Telegraph reported that Mobiltel had suspended the number. Anyone who dialed it received the same recorded response: outside network coverage.

The story spread quickly. NPR picked it up. Technology publications ran with it. The legend took on a life of its own in the way internet folklore tends to, gaining embellishments and inaccuracies with each retelling. Most English-language sources, including some that should have known better, misidentified the telecom as “Mobitel,” which is actually a completely separate company based in Sri Lanka. The correct company, Mobiltel, now operating as A1 Bulgaria, has never confirmed why the number was suspended or whether it remains so. Their statement to the Telegraph was their only public comment, and it settled nothing.

They never said the number was cursed. They also never said it was not.

The Curse Problem

This is where the story gets genuinely interesting from a paranormal perspective, not because of what is proven, but because of what remains unexplained.

The case for a rational explanation is real and worth taking seriously. All three men moved in circles where violent death was not uncommon. Bulgaria in the 1990s and early 2000s was marked by significant organized crime activity following the collapse of communism. Gangland assassinations were not rare events. Grashnov’s death from illness, whatever the precise cause, could reflect nothing more than a serious disease that overtook a man in his late forties. Two organized crime figures being killed within a few years of each other is not statistically remarkable in that context. The number may be nothing more than a shared coincidence among men who were already living dangerously.

But here is the thing about cursed objects: they do not require a supernatural mechanism to earn their reputation. They require a pattern, and a pattern that feels real to the people who observe it.

The Hope Diamond is the most famous example. The 45.52-carat blue diamond now displayed at the Smithsonian Institution has been associated with misfortune across a long chain of owners stretching back centuries, touching kings, merchants, financiers, and socialites. The scientific consensus is that the gemstone itself causes nothing. But the pattern of misfortune attached to it has never been fully shaken from public memory. The diamond sits behind glass now. No one is in a hurry to wear it home.

0888 888 888 sits in a similar kind of quiet. The number has not been publicly assigned since Dishliev’s death more than twenty years ago. The telecom that issued it has offered no explanation. And the number, when dialed, simply does not connect.

Whether that reflects ongoing legal caution, a quiet institutional decision to let the matter rest, or something the company genuinely prefers not to discuss publicly, no one outside Mobiltel knows. What is documentable is that three people held that number in sequence, all three died within five years, and the number has not been in public circulation since.

What We Actually Know

Separating confirmed facts from the viral version of this story matters. Grashnov’s cause of death is described as a “prolonged illness” in Bulgarian sources, not confirmed cancer. The company name is Mobiltel, not Mobitel. The Telegraph broke the English-language story in 2010, and the details have been recycled and distorted across the internet ever since. Two of the three deaths are documented assassinations tied to organized crime. One is a natural death of unclear cause with unsubstantiated rumors attached to it.

None of that makes the number cursed in any provable sense.

None of it fully explains the silence, either.

Unreachable

There is something quietly unnerving about a phone number that simply does not work anymore. A number is designed to connect. This one, for reasons the company declines to specify, connects to nothing.

The Hope Diamond sits behind museum glass. Bulgaria’s most infamous phone number sits behind an automated message about network coverage. Both carry reputations built on real events and documented histories, shaped into legend by the human tendency to find meaning in patterns of misfortune.

Whether that pattern means anything is a question without a clean answer. The facts are what they are. Three deaths. One number. And a silence from the telecom that has now lasted longer than the number was ever in use.

Have you come across objects or places with unexplained histories of misfortune? Send your story to Reports@ParaRational.com