The Victorian House That Vanished: A Suffolk Time Slip From 1974

Two boys from a small Suffolk village spent several minutes observing a Victorian family on their property before the man of the house told them to leave, and when they ran and looked back, the house, the smoke, and every member of that family were gone. That is the account posted by user OriginalSwordfish935 on r/Paranormal, 51 years after the event. The poster was 11 years old at the time. They have never found an explanation.

The Walk Home From the River

The year was 1974. The two boys, both around 11 years old, were heading home from the River Waveney near Barnby in Suffolk, a small rural village in the English countryside. To cut time off the walk, they took a familiar shortcut along a bridlepath next to the railway line through a stretch of woodland. They had used this route before and knew it well.

As they walked, they saw smoke rising from what they initially thought might be a bonfire ahead. They kept walking. As they got closer, the source of the smoke became clear: a white wooden house with a smoking chimney, sitting in a clearing beside the rail line.

“We saw a White wooden Victorian looking house with a smoking chimney,” the poster wrote. “Two children playing, a boy and a girl, also an older woman on the porch all the women wearing long Victorian style dress, and a man in a cloth cap chopping wood on the ground around 5 metres in front of the property.”

The boys stopped at the wooden fence that bordered the property and watched for what felt like a few minutes. Nothing about the scene initially seemed wrong except for one thing: they had walked this path before, and neither of them had ever seen this house.

The Family That Responded

What makes this account exceptional among time slip reports is the interaction. Most such accounts describe witnesses observing figures who appear unaware of them or who behave as though operating in a different moment entirely. This family knew they were there.

The children saw the two boys at the fence and started walking toward them. The man chopping wood said, firmly, “No, keep away” to his children. The woman on the porch looked at the boys directly. Then the man picked up his axe and walked toward the fence, not aggressively, but deliberately. He told them: “Go away.”

The boys became frightened and ran back the way they came. They ran about a mile to the village shop and told the woman who ran it what they had seen. Her response: no one lived next to that rail line except the railway cottage, which was some distance away from where the boys described.

When the boys looked back while running, the house was gone. Not obscured by distance or trees. Gone. The smoke had vanished with it.

They told their parents, who did not believe them. The boys eventually stopped bringing it up and started avoiding the bridlepath. The poster confirmed this in a follow-up comment: “51 years has passed and it still sticks in my mind.”

What the Records Show

The original poster investigated the area’s history. The results matched what the village shopkeeper said in 1974: nothing. “No records of houses at that time,” the poster confirmed. “Just marsh or scrubland.” The architectural style of the house, white wooden overlap construction, was also noted as unusual for the area. Suffolk houses were typically built of brick. The design the boys described was “a typical 19th century design” from a tradition not common in that region.

This is significant. A hallucination or shared misidentification would more likely produce something familiar, something drawn from the environment the witnesses already knew. A white wooden Victorian house is not what you would expect to imagine in a landscape of Suffolk brick.

The Rougham Mirage and British Disappearing Buildings

The Reddit discussion quickly surfaced a known parallel: the Rougham Mirage, an account of a similar disappearing house in Suffolk reported by multiple witnesses across different years. A comment from user Autogen84 linked the cases and asked whether the poster had checked old maps of the area. They had. Nothing.

Another commenter brought up a pattern noted by researchers of British time slip cases: disappearing buildings appear with notable frequency in these accounts. “There’s a famous case of a cottage spotted on the shores of a loch in Scotland by mountain rescuers who then couldn’t find it after losing sight of it,” user gitsnshiggles1 wrote. That Scottish case was later featured on the BBC Sounds podcast Uncanny, in an episode titled “Return to Luibeilt,” with one of the original witnesses interviewed.

User Ok-Brain9190 brought up the Moberly-Jourdain incident of 1901, probably the most documented time slip case on record, in which two Oxford academics visiting Versailles reported encountering what appeared to be the court of Marie Antoinette. That account involved interacting figures who seemed unaware of being out of time, rather than figures who noticed and responded. The Suffolk account differs meaningfully in this regard.

The Question of the Family

One commenter raised the detail that most struck the Reddit thread: the family responded to the boys as though they were the intruders. The children were called back. The man approached. He told them to go away. “Full-bodied apparitions interacting with each other, as well as interacting with the living, in a complete conscious manner,” user isleepthereforeiam wrote. “This is some next level stuff.”

If this was a time slip in the traditional sense, a brief overlap between two separate points in time, the implication is striking. The Victorian family appears to have seen two strange children at their fence in modern 1970s clothing, bellbottoms and long hair as the poster described, and reacted with the wariness of a family encountering uninvited visitors on their property. From their perspective, they may have been doing exactly what anyone would do.

The conventional explanation offered in the thread was that the family might have belonged to a religious group that maintained Victorian dress and lifestyle practices. The poster dismissed this directly, noting that such communities do not exist in the UK in the way they do in the United States, and that the house’s wooden construction was architecturally inconsistent with any modern building in the region.

Fifty-one years on, the boys, now older men, have not changed their account. They both know what they saw. The field by the railway line in Barnby, Suffolk holds no record of ever having a house in it.

Have you experienced a time slip or glitch in reality? We’d love to hear your story. Send your report to Reports@ParaRational.com