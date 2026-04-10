He Photographed the Basement. Four Days Later, It Was Gone.

A self-described scientific person with no interest in the paranormal is the last type of witness you’d expect to report a glitch in the matrix. That’s precisely what makes the account posted by Reddit user Mrskilfsr so difficult to dismiss.

Mrskilfsr opens with a disclaimer that sets the tone for everything that follows. “I am a scientific person and I don’t believe in ‘paranormal’ events,” he writes. “I yearn for logical and natural explanations to these things.” He and a close friend had spent months casually exploring abandoned houses in the countryside, visiting dozens of locations without incident, no strange noises, no eerie experiences, nothing that would prime either of them for what happened next.

The First Visit

Two months before the post was written, the two found a large abandoned home with three floors and a basement. The only way in was through an opening in the garden that led down into the underground level. They entered and began their usual exploration.

What they found in the basement was detailed enough that Mrskilfsr described the layout thoroughly. Coming down the stairs, they entered a main concrete room. To the right was a staircase leading up into the house. Straight ahead was a corridor with a large rotting wooden shelf. At the far end was an additional room with a concrete floor, a staircase, and crucially, a room with a dirt floor and a rotting wooden table. He took a photograph of this room.

They explored the full house and left after about twenty minutes. Nothing unusual. Just an old empty building.

Four Days Later

They returned to the same house, entering through the same garden opening, descending the same stairs. What greeted them at the bottom of those stairs was not what they had photographed four days earlier.

“There was only one empty room,” Mrskilfsr wrote. “No staircase, no corridor, no rotting wooden shelf, no dirt floor, no creepy rotting table.” The entire basement section they had explored, the corridor, the additional rooms, the wooden structures, had been replaced by what looked like a single bare concrete box. Four walls. A concrete floor. And walls that appeared to have been deteriorating, undisturbed, for years.

A third friend had come along on the return visit. They all searched for the second entrance they remembered. They went back through the same route they were certain they had used before. Nothing matched.

“My first reaction at the time was that we must have entered by a second different basement,” Mrskilfsr explained. “And that the one I had a literal picture of couldn’t have just disappeared. But the house wasn’t that big, and we did remember going down the same stairs, and somehow we lead to a completely different basement.”

The Problem With the Photo

This is where the account takes on a different weight. A memory alone, even one shared by two people, leaves room for interpretation. The photograph does not.

Mrskilfsr had taken a clear picture of the dirt-floor room with the rotting table on the first visit. That image still existed on his phone. The room in it, by every measure he could apply, no longer existed in the physical space he returned to. “I do have a perfectly clear image of a room that looks like to no longer exist anymore,” he wrote. “And my friend and I remember the exact same thing, so it’s not a Mandela effect or somehow on us imagining rooms.”

Community members noticed the weight of this. User Venekys called it “definitely weird” and added, “I already believe ya, but having solid proof would be brain shattering.” Mrskilfsr acknowledged the photo gap himself: “Yeah I wish I had more pics but on the first visit I just took 2 pictures of the basement. I wasn’t expecting the rooms to disappear.”

User chazza79 asked about the light source in the photo, pressing on the atmospheric details. Mrskilfsr replied with a second comparison image to address the question directly.

What Could Explain It?

The most straightforward explanation is that they entered a different part of the basement on the second visit, a mistake compounded by memory and the disorienting sameness of concrete spaces. Houses with multiple basement entrances exist, and the human tendency to believe we retraced our steps exactly when we didn’t is well-documented.

But Mrskilfsr had considered this. The house, he emphasized repeatedly, was not large. The entry point was the same garden opening they had used before. There was no second basement entrance visible from the outside, and no indication anyone had entered the property in the four intervening days.

The other common explanation for rooms “disappearing” is renovation or clearance, someone removing the wooden furniture and structures between visits. Mrskilfsr rules this out as well, noting that the rotting wooden shelf alone “would have been extremely hard to move out without leaving traces.” The concrete floor and walls showed no disturbance, no tool marks, no debris consistent with recent removal. The room didn’t look emptied. It looked as though it had always been empty.

No Clean Ending

The two friends and the third who joined them on the return visit left without an explanation. Mrskilfsr closed the post with the kind of admission that tends to carry more credibility than dramatic declarations. “It’s the only event in my life which I have accepted to be something I’ll never be able to explain,” he wrote, “and that just makes no sense from any point of view.”

He mentioned he might return to the house again someday, perhaps with a camera ready this time. Whether the rooms he photographed will be there, or whether the space will look as blank as it did on the second visit, is an open question.

What isn’t in question is that a photograph exists of a room that two witnesses agree no longer does.

Have you experienced a time slip or glitch in reality? We’d love to hear your story. Send your report to Reports@ParaRational.com