1973 Mystery Substance Falls From The Sky in Louisiana

Threads of a strange and unidentified substance fell on Louisiana in 1973.

While researching the Ohio Metal Man of Falkville, I noticed a small note in a syndicated news article that mentioned a strange substance falling from the sky of parts of Louisiana in October of 1973. Skyfalls as these are referred to can come in many forms, and everything from threads like in this case, to frogs, fish, meat, and even candy have been reported.

Clipping of the news article about the Louisiana Skyfall, from October, 1973

The news article states “The substance appeared like strings of cotton or silk.” That they fell from a clear blue sky and were from five to six feet long.

Spiders Take The Blame For This Event

The description of the event makes me think that this is likely the phenomenon where newly emerged spiders ‘raft’ en masse. When spiders raft, the baby spiders all spin a long thread and then let the wind carry them away from where they hatched.

The result of this is that occasionally you will get locations inundated with spider silk. This most commonly happens in, to no surprise to most people, Australia. While researching this, I found several instances of this happening in California, but none so far in the South East, though I’m sure it could happen.

So far I’ve found no further reports of this skyfall, or any photos. One thing is for sure, and that some odd substance fell on Ruston, Shreveport, and Springhill in October of 1973. The other is that the whole area was being inundated with UFOs at the same time. Are they connected?

We will likely never know, and it is more likely a natural phenomenon than not, but the timing seems very odd.

Did You Witness This Skyfall?

If you were in the Northwest Louisiana or East Texas area in 1973 and experienced this or any other strange phenomena, please let me know. I’m always looking for good first-hand corroboration of these older encounters with the strange and paranormal.