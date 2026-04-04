Video: Chris Bledsoe’s April 2026 Prediction — What “The Lady” Told Him

A North Carolina man says a divine entity gave him a specific cosmic warning about April 2026, and he claims the U.S. government took it seriously enough to deploy remote viewers.

Chris Bledsoe is not your average prophecy figure. He’s a former construction contractor, a deeply religious family man, and a UFO contactee who has spent nearly two decades sharing what he describes as ongoing communications with non-human intelligence. His 2023 book, UFO of God, details those encounters in full. But it’s one specific prediction that’s drawing fresh attention right now.

What the Lady Told Him

In the interview above, Bledsoe describes a figure he calls “the lady,” a luminous feminine presence he has encountered repeatedly since his initial experience on the Cape Fear River in January 2007. He describes her as a beautiful young woman in a white dress, floating above the ground. Those who’ve witnessed the encounters alongside him say the emotional impact is overwhelming. “I want to cry the whole time,” Bledsoe says. “I’ve been crying 18 years.”

Among the messages she has conveyed, one stands out for its specificity. Bledsoe says she described an April 2026 stellar alignment in which the blue star Regulus would appear on the horizon in front of the Sphinx, and that it would appear red. He says he has since confirmed with astronomers that this alignment is real.

According to Bledsoe, the lady described this event not as an apocalypse, but as the beginning of a new era of knowledge. “There’s a new knowledge that’s coming,” he says in the interview. He has been careful to distance himself from doomsday framing, pointing out that the message was one of awakening, not destruction.

The Government Remote Viewers

Here’s where the story gets harder to dismiss as pure mysticism.

Bledsoe claims he submitted this prediction to Tim Taylor, a NASA figure, in writing back in 2012, along with other warnings that have since appeared to come true, including his description of orbs appearing over the Middle East when Iran and Israel exchanged missiles. He says that once he shared the April 2026 prediction with government contacts, remote viewers were immediately tasked with investigating it.

The result, according to Bledsoe? The remote viewers corroborated that something significant was expected around 2026 and 2027, though they could not identify exactly what.

Skeptics will rightly ask how much weight to give unverifiable claims about anonymous government officials and unnamed remote viewing programs. That’s a fair question. The remote viewing programs Bledsoe references, while real in their historical context, have never been officially confirmed as active. And Bledsoe himself acknowledges he cannot prove what he was shown or told. “I’m just relaying what they taught me,” he says.

Why This Interview Is Worth Your Time

What makes this interview compelling isn’t that Bledsoe claims a prophecy. It’s that his interviewer, journalist Ross Cohart, notes that multiple credible witnesses, including former intelligence officials and scientists, have visited Bledsoe’s property and confirmed they witnessed unexplained phenomena with their own eyes. That’s a different category of claim.

Bledsoe also describes having government officials with two-star general rank at his home. He says a member of the congressional UAP oversight board attended an Easter gathering at his property, witnessed the phenomena, and subsequently shared six high-definition videos with Congress. Whether those details can be independently verified remains an open question, but they’ve been stated publicly and on record.

A Prediction Already in Motion

April 2026 is not some distant date. It’s now. If Bledsoe is right, the shift is already underway. If he’s wrong, or if the message was misunderstood, the world will carry on. Either way, the question he keeps returning to is not whether the beings exist. He believes that’s settled. The question is what they want people to understand.

“There’s a door,” he says in the interview, “that we didn’t know was there. Now we know the door is there, and it’s cracked open a tiny bit. What’s behind it, we don’t know.”

That’s either the most important thing happening right now, or a deeply sincere man working through something extraordinary in the only language available to him. Maybe it’s both.

Watch the segment beginning at 27:18 for the full April 2026 stellar alignment discussion and leave a comment on your thoughts on these predictions.