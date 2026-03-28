Government Moves on UFO Declassification, With a Major Caveat

The Promise of Transparency

The Trump administration appears serious about releasing classified UFO information. On March 21, 2026, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna discussed the declassification plans with podcast host Jillian Michaels on “Keeping It Real.” Luna heads the Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, putting her at the center of any federal document release regarding UFOs.

“I think they’re very serious about doing it,” Luna said when asked about the declassification initiative. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and President Trump have both publicly announced their intention to declassify UFO-related materials. Luna expressed optimism about the timeline, stating she intends to hold a comprehensive press conference “as soon as we get the official on-paper declassification order” where she and her team will share all the information they’ve been shown.

What Might We Actually Get?

Luna tantalized the audience with hints about what’s coming. “I think you’re going to get a lot of cool stuff,” she said, suggesting the released materials will contain substantive and interesting information. However, she immediately tempered expectations with a crucial caveat.

“I don’t think that there’s going to be ever the full admission,” Luna explained. When pressed further, she elaborated: “They’ll release it, but they’re not going to tell you what to make of it.” This distinction matters significantly. The government may release documents and files, but interpretation and conclusions will be left to the public.

The Mysterious New Domains

Speculation about the declassification gained credibility when observers noticed the Trump administration registered two new domain names: alien.gov and aliens.gov. These domains are presumed to be repositories for the released UFO files and related government documentation. The existence of these domains suggests preparations are already underway for a formal document release.

Previous administrations have made promises about UFO transparency without follow-through. So far, the current administration is showing more concrete action than past pledges. Yet Luna’s own statement that there won’t be a “full admission” raises questions about what transparency actually means in this context.

A Healthy Skepticism

UFO enthusiasts have reason for cautious optimism, but also reason for skepticism. Many government UFO promises have come and gone over the decades without delivering the revelations the public hoped for. The release of previously classified materials in recent years, like the government’s acknowledgment of UAP encounters, disappointed some who expected definitive answers.

Luna’s candid comments suggest a release is genuinely imminent. She’s clearly been briefed on materials and seems willing to stake her credibility on the fact that something substantive is coming. Whether that something will satisfy the paranormal research community remains to be seen.

The key question is straightforward: will released files contain genuinely new information, or carefully curated material with controversial details removed? Luna’s hint that the government won’t tell us “what to make of it” suggests we’ll be left to draw our own conclusions from whatever evidence is presented.

What Happens Next

The immediate trigger for Luna’s press conference will be the formal declassification order. Once that arrives on paper, Luna has committed to going public with details. The alien.gov and aliens.gov domains stand ready to host the materials. After years of requests, congressional pressure, and public speculation, actual declassified UFO documents may finally reach the public.

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