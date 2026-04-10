Kurt Russell Was the Pilot Who Reported the Phoenix Lights — And Forgot About It for Years

On the night of March 13, 1997, a licensed pilot flying into Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport spotted six lights arranged in a perfect V-formation hanging silently over the runway and did what any responsible aviator would do: he called it in to air traffic control. That pilot was Kurt Russell, one of Hollywood’s most recognizable actors and a longtime aviation enthusiast. He didn’t think much of it at the time. In fact, he forgot about it entirely for years — until a television documentary brought the memory flooding back.

The Phoenix Lights incident is widely considered one of the most significant and well-documented mass UFO sightings in American history. On that March evening, thousands of people across Arizona and Nevada reported seeing unusual lights in the sky over a corridor stretching roughly 300 miles from the Nevada state line through Phoenix and toward Tucson. Reports poured in between 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. local time, describing formations of lights that moved silently across the desert sky.

What Kurt Russell Saw

Russell was flying his son Oliver from Los Angeles to Phoenix so Oliver could visit his girlfriend. He was on approach, about a half mile out, when the lights appeared above the airport. According to Russell’s own account, he described seeing six lights arranged in absolute uniform in a V-shape over the airport. Oliver noticed them too, asking his father what they were and whether they were safe to continue their approach. Russell told him he didn’t know what the lights were, but that he was going to call it in, and he reported the sighting to air traffic control. The tower had no explanation. Russell continued his approach, landed without incident, and moved on with his evening.

What makes his account particularly striking is what happened next: almost nothing. Russell didn’t dwell on it. He didn’t follow the news coverage. He didn’t connect himself to the event that was already generating headlines across the state.

The Memory That Came Back

Years after the sighting, Russell was at home when his wife Goldie Hawn was watching a television program about the Phoenix Lights. The show noted that roughly 20,000 people had reported the incident, and that only one general aviation pilot had officially called it in during the event. According to Russell’s own retelling on Jimmy Kimmel Live, he said “that’s me” the moment he heard it.

He checked his pilot’s logbook to confirm. There were no details recorded about the sighting. He called Oliver to ask if he remembered the night. Oliver did not. Russell himself said he found this strangeness unsettling in its own right — not just that he had witnessed something unexplained, but that he had apparently gone years without thinking about it once, as if the experience had simply been filed away and sealed. The show’s host Jonathan Ross suggested his memory had been wiped, which Russell acknowledged as genuinely strange.

Russell later described the moment he put it all together during a BBC interview while promoting Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 in 2017, nearly two decades after the sighting itself.

The Broader Phoenix Lights Incident

Russell’s report was just one piece of a much larger event. The March 13, 1997 sightings are generally broken into two distinct phases. The first, occurring between roughly 8:00 and 9:00 p.m., involved a large V-shaped or chevron-shaped formation of lights traveling silently across the state at low altitude. Witnesses described it as moving without sound, blocking out stars as it passed, and covering a massive area. Arizona Governor Fife Symington III was among those who later acknowledged seeing something extraordinary that night, describing it as unlike anything he had ever seen. He had initially mocked the incident at a press conference before later reversing course.

The second phase, around 10:00 p.m., involved a stationary arc of bright lights southwest of Phoenix that was filmed by numerous residents on camcorders. This portion of the event has a more conventional explanation: military records confirm that A-10 aircraft from the Maryland Air National Guard dropped LUU-2 illumination flares over the Barry M. Goldwater Air Force Range during a training exercise that night. The Maryland ANG’s 104th Fighter Squadron has since been identified as responsible for these lights.

The first phase, the moving V-formation that Russell and thousands of others reported, remains more contested. Amateur astronomer Mitch Stanley observed the early formation through a telescope from Scottsdale and stated that the lights were clearly individual aircraft flying in formation. Radar data from that portion of the evening was reportedly deleted before it could be reviewed, which has fueled ongoing debate about what the early formation actually was.

The Skeptical View

The most straightforward explanation for both phases of the Phoenix Lights points to military aircraft activity. Operation Snowbird, a pilot training program run out of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, was active at the time. The triangular formation geometry, the silence at high altitude, and the steady movement are all consistent with a tight formation of aircraft observed from the ground at night. Investigators who have compared the appearance of the lights to known military flight patterns have found meaningful similarities.

What skeptics find harder to dismiss entirely is the volume and consistency of witness testimony. Thousands of people across a 300-mile corridor reported essentially the same thing independently, including the governor of Arizona, a licensed pilot with aviation experience, and an astronomer with a telescope. Whether that collective testimony describes conventional aircraft or something else remains a genuinely open question.

Why Russell’s Account Matters

Russell is a credentialed pilot, not simply a celebrity bystander. He was in the air, on approach, with a trained eye for what aircraft look like at distance and altitude. He didn’t rush to the press. He didn’t seek attention. He reported what he saw to the appropriate authority and then went about his life — which is arguably the most credible possible response.

His casual revelation twenty years later, offered almost as an aside during a movie press tour, carries a different weight than a deliberate UFO disclosure. He wasn’t trying to make a story out of it. The story found him.

Whatever the Phoenix Lights were — military aircraft, something unidentified, or a combination of both — they remain the most widely reported UAP event in modern American history. And among the thousands of witnesses on the ground that night, at least one was watching from the cockpit.

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