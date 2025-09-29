A paranormal content creator’s ghost stories landed him in handcuffs this week.

Akshay Vashisht found himself in hot water after posting explosive claims about India’s newest airport.

The Haunted Airport Claims

The YouTube creator, who boasts over 572,000 subscribers, published a video titled “Evil Haunted Goa Airport.” In it, he made shocking allegations about Manohar International Airport in Goa.

Vashisht claimed the airport was built on an ancient cremation ground. He alleged that paranormal activities plagued the facility, with staff reporting ghostly encounters.

The most dramatic claim? Pilots reportedly refused night flights after witnessing a mysterious woman in a red saree wandering the runway.

According to police, Akshay Vashisht's clip contained "false, malicious and superstitious allegations" designed to boost his online presence by inciting fear.

Police Take Action

Goa Police’s Social Media Monitoring Cell discovered the viral video. Officers immediately launched an investigation into the false claims.

Vashisht was arrested in New Delhi and brought to Mopa Police Station for questioning. Authorities accused him of fabricating testimonies from subscribers to make his ghost stories seem legitimate.

The YouTuber maintains his innocence. On September 18, Vashisht shared a post about his arrest on Instagram, stating that the arrest was “unwarranted” and “illegal” and claiming that police had harassed him.

Manohar International Airport is not haunted according to the local police

The Reality Behind the Stories

Manohar International Airport opened as Goa’s newest aviation hub. There’s no verified evidence supporting claims of supernatural activity at the facility.

Skeptical perspective: Airport officials haven’t reported any paranormal incidents. The “ghostly woman” sightings appear to be complete fabrication designed for viral content.

Vashisht’s channel gained popularity through dramatic storytelling and India-focused ghost tales. However, authorities suggest many stories are exaggerated or entirely fictional.

The case raises questions about the responsibility of paranormal content creators. When does entertainment cross the line into harmful misinformation?

For now, one YouTuber learned that ghost stories can have very real consequences.