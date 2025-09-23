The salty Pacific breeze carries more than ocean mist through the Lighthouse Oceanfront Resort in Long Beach, Washington. Nestled quietly among the sea pines just north of Long Beach, this charming coastal destination has offered visitors a quintessential seaside experience for over 70 years. But guests who choose certain rooms might encounter more than stunning ocean views and cozy accommodations.

The ghosts at this resort have proven to be popular among the guests. In fact, visitors who stay in rooms 101 and 105 are encouraged to document their haunted experience in the journal provided by the hotel. Rather than hiding from its supernatural reputation, the Lighthouse Oceanfront Resort has embraced it, turning what could be frightening encounters into beloved guest experiences.

The Original Haunted Cottages

The cottages at Lighthouse Oceanfront Resort were built in the 1950s as the original motel. These suites are affordable and have been hosting guests for over 50 years. Rumor is that the current owners’ father purchased the motel as part of an ‘opportunistic acquisition,’ believing that Mr. Grambo was the perfect person to take on the task of putting the cottages back together.

Richard Grambo along with his wife Jan, the first ever General Manager of the motel, rolled up their sleeves together and turned that little motel into the spectacular resort that stands today. These historic structures, with their unique floor plans and traditional character, have witnessed decades of family memories—and apparently, some supernatural ones too.

Documented Paranormal Activity

The resort’s approach to its ghostly residents sets it apart from other haunted locations. The resort kept journals for years and years in the rooms. It’s been documented by thousands of different people and their experiences at the resort. These guest logs contain thousands of entries from visitors who experienced something unexplained during their stays.

Guests have documented bizarre occurrences such as furniture rearranging on its own, TVs turning on and off, rocking chairs that rock themselves and whispering in customer’s ears. Many of the hauntings occur in the older cabins on the ridge. Some of the unexplained happenings were rearranged furniture in the rooms, televisions that turn off and on and whispers in the middle of the night.

The 3 AM Phenomenon

A pattern emerges from the documented experiences. All of them say they awake at 3:00 A.M. all of them rent 101, or 105, they say this ghost is friendly. One guest reported knocking on the door while the television flicker on and off that kept him up at 3 a.m.

One particularly unsettling account comes from a longtime visitor: “About ten years ago we were in 101, I woke up at 3:00 A.M. with something I couldn’t see a large man pinning me to the bed smothering me! I could not move, I tried flailing my arms around to wake up Jim”. The guest reported that calling out a religious name ended the terrifying experience.

Professional Paranormal Investigation

The resort’s reputation extends beyond guest experiences. One day I heard a knock on the front door. I answered and 2 men introduced themselves as paranormal investigators from Oregon. They had heard a lot about the resort and wanted to know if they could set up a time and date to have a session and try getting some proof.

The results were remarkable. They got more EVPs than they had anywhere prior. Ones that said Help Me. I recall one said There’s nothing out there. Right after you hear the whisper of a ghost. You then hear the investigator Tim say what’s out there? as if the ghost knew what he was going to say before he said it. These Electronic Voice Phenomena (EVP) recordings provide some of the most compelling evidence of the resort’s supernatural activity.

Firsthand Guest Experiences

The guest journals reveal a wide range of encounters. One visitor shared: “I went there when I was 16 with my mom, friend, and sister. It stormed that night, and we moved the mattresses to the living room so we would all be in the same place since the bedrooms were so creepy. I could not be in them because I felt like I was being watched”.

The same guest continued: “I was up all night, the power kept going off and on, and sometime in the early morning hours, probably 2-3am I heard something moving in the kitchen, along the counter”.

Another documented experience describes more intense activity: hearing loud bangs of furniture moving, doors opening and closing, and people running up and down stairs throughout the night. Even a guest’s mother-in-law, who was deaf in one ear, reportedly heard what sounded like children asking if she was awake—despite no children being present.

A Skeptical Perspective

While the documented experiences are numerous and consistent, alternative explanations exist for many of the reported phenomena. Sleep paralysis could explain some of the more frightening encounters, particularly the 3 AM episodes where guests report feeling pinned down or unable to move.

The electromagnetic interference from coastal weather patterns might account for televisions and electronics malfunctioning. The age of the 1950s buildings could contribute to settling sounds, creaking floors, and doors that don’t hang perfectly straight—all of which could be misinterpreted as paranormal activity during the quiet nighttime hours.

Storm activity along the Washington coast is frequent and intense. The power kept going off and on during one documented stay, which aligns with typical coastal weather impacts rather than supernatural influence.

The Resort’s Embrace of the Supernatural

The resort manager said the ghosts are friendly and have proven popular with visitors – some guests request the haunted rooms, hoping to meet the playful phantoms. This unique marketing approach has made rooms 101 and 105 destination accommodations for paranormal enthusiasts.

The resort’s current incarnation reflects this embrace of its supernatural reputation. With only 32 oceanfront suites and 9 cottages, our resort exudes a charming personality and offers an intimate setting perfect for family gatherings, anniversaries, elopements, and corporate retreats. Located at 12417 Pacific Way, Long Beach, WA, the property sits on 18 acres with 26 miles of sandy beach access.

Cultural Context and Appeal

The Lighthouse Oceanfront Resort’s paranormal reputation fits within Washington State’s rich supernatural tradition. The Long Beach Peninsula, with locations like Cape Disappointment and the infamous Graveyard of the Pacific, has long been associated with mysterious phenomena and maritime legends.

Home to eerie sounding areas like Cape Disappointment, Dismal Nitch and the Graveyard of the Pacific, it’s no surprise that Washington’s Pacific County boasts a hearty helping of haunted houses… and hotels. The resort joins other historic Peninsula properties with supernatural reputations, creating a regional paranormal tourism destination.

Modern Amenities Meet Historic Hauntings

Today’s visitors enjoy modern resort amenities alongside their potential ghostly encounters. The property features six indoor pickleball courts, a saltwater pool, jacuzzi, and barrel sauna. Lighthouse Oceanfront Resort is quickly becoming a world-class pickleball destination. We offer daily play from 12-2 pm, private and group lessons and the courts can also be rented for your family fun.

The contrast between contemporary recreational facilities and the historic haunted cottages on the ridge creates a unique vacation experience. Guests can enjoy daytime beach activities and evening supernatural encounters—if they’re brave enough to request the right rooms.

Planning Your Paranormal Stay

For those intrigued by the possibility of encountering the resort’s friendly phantoms, booking rooms 101 or 105 in the original cottage section is essential. The ocean is a bit further away (1200 feet) and the pool, tennis/pickleball center and lobby are just a quick walk (800 feet). The Rustic Ridge cottages were built in the 1950s, so they’re quirky and don’t have an ocean view.

The resort remains open year-round, and the guest journals continue to collect new entries from visitors documenting their unexplained experiences. Whether you encounter rearranging furniture, whispered voices, or simply enjoy the historic charm of a 1950s coastal cottage, the experience promises to be memorable.

The Bottom Line

The Lighthouse Oceanfront Resort offers a rare combination of documented paranormal activity and hospitable management that embraces rather than fears its supernatural residents. With thousands of guest journal entries spanning decades and professional paranormal investigators recording exceptional EVP evidence, the claims of haunted activity have substantial documentation.

Whether you’re a skeptic seeking natural explanations or a believer hoping for ghostly encounters, rooms 101 and 105 provide the opportunity to experience one of Washington’s most well-documented haunted locations. The friendly phantoms of Long Beach await—and they’ve proven quite popular with guests over the past 70 years.

Have you experienced something unexplained at a coastal resort? If so, let me know about it!