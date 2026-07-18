James Franco Says He Has Real Alien Footage. The Internet Isn’t Buying It

James Franco spent weeks building toward a single reveal on TikTok, and on July 13, 2026, he finally delivered it. The actor, who created the account under the name “Bruce Robins” in June, posted grainy black and white security footage he claims shows an alien lurking around his house.

The footage shows a humanoid figure moving between trees, appearing at windows, and at one point stepping out of what looks like a cabin. Franco dated the clips to May 11, 2026. In the lead up to the reveal, he posted a string of cryptic videos claiming his account had been “hacked twice” and that unnamed people were trying to keep him quiet.

When the day finally came, Franco opened his laptop on camera and told viewers, “I promised you I was gonna reveal something, because I found something.” He added that the footage “was thrust upon me, I didn’t ask for this.”

Crazy times! 😂 Forget the Ghostbusters. James Franco is now officially a Garage Alien Hunter.



Clip via @dom_lucre pic.twitter.com/G9kJceB7al — Melody Zare (@MelodyZare) July 14, 2026

According to Snopes, which has been tracking the story since it broke, the claim remains unverified. The footage’s low resolution makes it impossible to determine whether it shows a person in a costume or something generated with artificial intelligence. Snopes noted the alien in the clips closely resembles the extraterrestrials familiar from classic science fiction films, and said it would update the report if new information surfaces.

Online reaction has landed mostly on one side. Many viewers believe the footage is either a viral marketing stunt for Franco’s upcoming film, Love Meets in the Sunshine, or a piece of performance art in the vein of Franco’s past unconventional public stunts. The film’s director, Christian Guiton, has publicly denied any connection, saying in a TikTok video that he spoke with Franco directly and that “it’s not a science fiction movie.”

Skeptics point out a few practical red flags. The footage sits behind a paywall on Franco’s account, with more clips promised for paying subscribers. The alien costume, if that’s what it is, looks close enough to Hollywood standard issue that it raises more questions than it answers. And Franco’s history with elaborate, tongue in cheek media stunts gives plenty of reason for caution.

Still, not everyone is dismissing it outright. A handful of commenters online say the footage looks convincing enough to take seriously, and some have pointed to Franco’s insistence that this “is not a hoax” as a reason to keep watching for the promised follow up material.

Whether this turns out to be a movie promotion, a piece of performance art, or something Franco genuinely believes he witnessed, the story taps into a familiar tension in the UFO and alien research space. Celebrity claims draw huge audiences fast, but they rarely hold up to the same scrutiny as documented sightings from pilots, law enforcement, or trained investigators. For now, the footage remains exactly what Snopes called it: unrated and unresolved.

Seen something unexplained? Email Reports@ParaRational.com