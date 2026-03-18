Her Husband Says She Was Abducted. Reddit Has Opinions.

Three Dots, One Very Specific Theory

It started with a simple discovery. Reddit user u/bootyrockinthanos woke up and found three small red raised dots on her lower back, arranged in what appeared to be a perfect triangle. She had no memory of unusual dreams, no sense of missing time, and nothing strange she could point to. Just the marks.

Her husband’s take was immediate. He told her the triangular pattern was a classic sign of alien abduction.

She brought the question to r/AlienAbduction, and the community delivered.

Bed Bugs, Abduction Research, and One Great Question

The most popular response was arguably the least exciting one. Dozens of commenters pointed to bed bugs, noting that a bite pattern nicknamed “breakfast, lunch and dinner” commonly appears as three marks in a rough cluster. User u/TheTaintBurglar, who described having lived with bed bugs longer than they cared to admit, was among the first to suggest it.

The original poster was not enthusiastic about that theory. “Pls I would rather it be aliens,” she wrote. “They don’t itch though!”

That detail actually opened things up a bit. Several users pointed out that roughly 20% of people do not react to bed bug bites with itching at all, depending on whether they have an allergy to the insects. So the lack of itching does not rule them out. Others pushed back on the bed bug theory entirely, noting that bed bug bites typically appear in a line, not in a clean triangular pattern. User u/OUIJA711 was direct: “IT’S NOT BED BUGS.”

Shingles, ringworm, spider bites, and cat claws also made appearances in the thread. One user noted their cat had recently left a nearly identical pattern on their spouse’s knee.

Within the alien abduction research community, triangular marks on the body are considered by some researchers to be among the physical traces associated with encounters. Authors like Budd Hopkins and John Mack documented cases in which witnesses reported unexplained puncture marks and geometric patterns of marks following experiences they described as abductions. Whether these marks have any verifiable connection to non-human contact has never been established scientifically. As one commenter pointed out dryly: three dots can only ever form a triangle or a straight line. Triangles are not rare.

User u/ChapterSensitive2681 shared a compelling parallel in the comments, describing waking in 2012 to find the entire room briefly flooded with white light before going dark, and then discovering a triangular mark above their left hip the next morning while living in rural Texas.

The original poster, for her part, seemed to enjoy the chaos she had started. When asked how long she had, she replied: “How long do I have?” Honestly, a fair question for all of us.