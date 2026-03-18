A Soviet Mother Fought Off a Female Alien Reaching Through a Glowing Portal

A Glowing Oval and a Mother Who Did Not Flinch

Rostov-on-Don, Russia. Autumn 1987. Late evening.

A 37-year-old woman named Galina Zimovets was standing near her 3-year-old son’s cot, adjusting his blanket before bed. Then the room changed.

A large, brightly lit, oval-shaped light appeared roughly half a meter in front of her, hovering in mid-air. Inside it stood a female figure. Galina would later say she could not clearly remember what the entity looked like, her fear had taken over too completely. The one detail that burned through was the eyes: large and deeply slanted.

Then the entity reached out of the oval and grabbed her son.

Galina did not freeze. She screamed and pulled her child back out of the alien’s hands. Then she shouted at the figure directly: “Why are you here! I will not give you my son!”

The female entity and the glowing oval vanished.

The case was documented by Russian paranormal researcher Alexey K. Priyma in his 1996 book Unknown Worlds, published in Moscow. It was later shared on Reddit’s r/Humanoidencounters by user u/Vivid_Plastic_741, a researcher and illustrator who has been cataloguing unusual encounter reports with the help of colleague Albert Rosales.

What the Record Shows

The alien abduction research community has long documented cases involving children as apparent targets. Researchers like Budd Hopkins and David Jacobs catalogued numerous accounts in which children were reported as points of focus during abduction events, though the reasons behind this pattern remain deeply contested and unverified.

The oval or portal-like entry point is less common in Western abduction accounts but appears more frequently in Eastern European and Russian case files, where the phenomenon tends to be reported differently than in the American tradition of the gray alien and the craft. Whether this reflects cultural framing, different phenomena, or something else entirely is an open question.

Skeptics would note that the account comes from a single witness, was recorded nearly a decade after the event, and cannot be independently verified. Priyma’s book, while available via archive translation, is not a peer-reviewed source. Fear can also significantly distort memory, which may explain why Galina could recall only fragments of the entity’s appearance.

What makes the case unusual is its simplicity. No missing time. No medical examination. No craft. Just a mother, her child, and something that reached through a lit oval and grabbed him before being driven off by a screaming parent. Whatever it was, it picked the wrong bedroom.

Have you encountered something that defied explanation? Email Reports@ParaRational.com.