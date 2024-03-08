Multiple Encounters With A Translucent Humanoid

In the world of the unexplained, some encounters defy easy categorization. Reddit user Tens_sand_shoes shared their unsettling, multi-part experience with an invisible, humanoid creature. Their vivid account, reminiscent of the movie “Predator,” raises questions about the limits of our perception and the potential existence of the hidden beings we call Translucent Humanoids.

An Invisible Man in the Tree

“I was about 5 years old I was playing by the edge of the woods behind my grandmother’s house…when something caught my eye up in the tree that I was next to. I almost don’t know how to explain it, but it looked like almost a heatwave coming off the branch of the tree. It was fall… I am staring at this ‘heatwave’ and realize it has a human shape. So here I am, 5 years old, and wondering why there is an invisible man in the tree. I remember feeling scared but unsure what to do.”

Imagine being so little and seeing something so unexplainable! It’s enough to give anyone the chills. Calling it an “invisible man” is perfect because it shows just how confusing it must’ve been.

Predator Brings it All Back

“Fast forward to when I am about 12 years old… I am watching [‘Predator’] with [my dad], and the first time you see the Predator invisible/cloaked I about shit my pants. All the memories from that day digging in the dirt came flooding back. I even asked my dad if Predator was real… He told me it was all fake.”

Many eye witnesses report Translucent Humanoids as looking like the creature from Predator. I have to wonder if it is just a coincidence, or if someone on the writing team had heard of someone’s encounter with a transparent creature that hangs out in trees and drew on that for their inspiration for the movie.

Year Later, it came back

Staying up late our witness decided to step outside for a smoke break, only to have yet one more encounter with a Translucent Humanoid.

“One night… I started hearing this faint clicking sound… I look up into the tree to the left of my porch. It’s there.”

Imagine the shock at stepping outside in the middle of the night, only to realize that you weren’t alone.

“The same invisible thing I had seen when I was five. It is like a distortion and in a humanoid shape. It is crouched down on the branch with an arm out holding on to the trunk of the tree. I couldn’t believe it. I was like “is this happening, has it came to kill me from me seeing it all those years ago”

Reasonably spooked and a bit panicked she ran back inside and secured her home where her children were sleeping. She then went to the window and watched outside, hoping to see more of the creature from the perceived safety of her house. She saw nothing but the neighbor’s dog did.

“My neighbor’s dog comes running across the yard and starts barking at the tree at the same branch that I had seen this ‘predator’ thing… I didn’t sleep that night and have never seen anything like it again.”

The dog’s reaction proved to her that she had not imagined what she had seen. The dog was not normally a barker and for it to be barking at the same tree she had seen the creature in, could not be considered a coincidence.

Final Thought On This Encounter

Tens_sand_shoes’ story offers a glimpse into a realm beyond our ordinary senses. This encounter sounds like a run in wth a classic Translucent Humanoid, and leaves us with more questions than answers. I have to wonder why some people see them multiple times. Could it be that they are more attuned to the edges of our reality?

Need To Report A Translucent Humanoid Sighting Or Encounter?

We are always excited to hear about true, first hand encounters with Translucent Humanoids. If you have had an encounter with such an entity, send us an email with all the details, at [email protected] or click the button below to go to our contact page and message us there.