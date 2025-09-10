Shadow in the Woods: A Chilling Encounter

A Midnight Trek Turns Nightmarish

In September 2025, a hiker set out at 11 p.m. on a 3-kilometer forest trail to fetch ice cream for their family. Armed with only a dim, cracked head torch, they trudged along a muddy path. Ten minutes in, a herd of rabbits bolted past, scattering into the bushes. Then, a deer crashed through, nearly colliding with them. “I didn’t think much of it,” they later shared, until a blood-curdling scream echoed 100 meters behind. Their blood ran cold, and panic set in.

A Terrifying Chase Unfolds

Frozen, the hiker heard heavy panting and growling closing in. Glancing back, they saw a pale, lanky figure sprinting on all fours down the trail. “It was staring right at me,” they recounted, describing its mangled, broken-looking legs under moonlight. Instinct kicked in, and they sprinted off the trail, tripping over a log. Their head torch fell off, leaving them in pitch-black darkness with only their wallet.

Desperate, they crawled into a small hole beneath the log, lifting it with adrenaline-fueled strength. Through a crack, they glimpsed the creature’s legs hurtling past, its breathing louder than a lawnmower. “I stayed under that log for an hour,” they noted, checking the time at a milk bar later: 12:43 a.m. The shop owner, a kind man in his 50s, noticed their dirty face and offered a ride home after they bought the ice cream.

What Haunted the Trail?

This heart-pounding encounter lingers in the hiker's memory. Was it a ghostly entity or something else stalking the forest? The night's terror remains vivid.

Source: Reddit post by u/Small-Award-5867