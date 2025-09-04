Argentine Police Officer’s Mysterious Disappearance and Alien Abduction Claim in 2006

Pucheta’s Disappearance

On March 2, 2006, around 7:30 PM, 31-year-old Corporal Luis Sergio Pucheta started his patrol for the Cattle Rustling Division. He covered areas like Dorila, Speluzzi, and Trebolares, taking extra duties for colleague Marcelo Villegas. About 80 km in, near “El cruce de las Cañas,” he saw a strange glow in the scrubland.

Pucheta thought it might be poachers. He stopped his Honda 125 cc motorcycle, removed his helmet, and checked on foot. Finding nothing, he returned to his bike. Then, two red lights appeared 50 meters away.

“I was driving a motorcycle (a Honda 125 cc belonging to the Cattle Rustling Division) and when I reached the wilderness area we call ‘Las Cañas’, I saw a red light similar to that of a car,” Pucheta later said. “Then I got off my motorcycle to see if I could hear any noises. When I got back on the motorcycle and was about to put on my helmet, the red light appeared in front of me, against my face and very strong.”

The lights dazzled him, causing tingling and paralysis. He could only move his hands. “The red light stood in front of me and sort of hypnotized me,” he recounted. “I could only move my hands, nothing else. I couldn’t move the rest of my body…it was as if (the light) was going all over my body.”

Pucheta called Villegas. His voice sounded distorted. “Come to las cañas, you know what’s happening,” he said before the line cut.

Villegas alerted emergency services. Commissioner Inspector Roberto Osvaldo Ayala arrived in 10 minutes. They found the tipped motorcycle and helmet. Somehow, Pucheta had disassembled his radio, 9mm pistol, and cellphone. The pistol’s grip, slide, barrel, spring, safety, magazine, and bullets were orderly. No struggle signs or tracks from others.

Footprints led into fields toward Meridiano Quinto. They started normal but spaced up to seven meters apart over 2,800 meters. “It seemed like he was flying,” Villegas noted.

A storm hit at 2 AM, erasing evidence. Search involved multiple units, including Minister of Security Juan Carlos Tierno and Police Chief Ricardo Baudaux.