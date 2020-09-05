The Barre Mystery Safe

Barre, N.Y. — Residents of a small town in upstate New York have a mystery on their hands. Someone dropped a 500-600# safe in a local farmers field with a note taped to it challenging anyone to open it. Whoever did, gets to keep what is inside.

So far no one has managed to crack it yet.

The safe mysteriously appeared in a field on Kirk Mathes’ farm in Barre, New York. No one knows how did it or how they got it there, or even more confounding, why.

“It could be holding millions of dollars. It could have confetti in there,” said Cindy Vanlieshout, of the Barre Betterment Committee. “You have no idea.”

Locals and authorities alike have tried — and failed — to crack the safe.

“They took a sledgehammer to it, knocked off the dial and handle,” said Mathes. “They worked on the hinges, kind of beat it up.

Did they seriously think that they could crack into a steel safe with a simple sledge hammer? I really wish they had left the dial intact.

Mathes, who was out of town when the safe was discovered in his field, said he doesn’t know who left it there. But he now plans to hide it, saying it’s more fun to leave it locked.

“If you open it, the show’s over,” he said. “In these times, with the virus and the politics, it might give people a chance to set their problems or troubles aside and have a lot of fun talking about it.”