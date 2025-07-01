Glitch In The Matrix or Portal? Family Enters Alien City

Reports of bizarre transportations in Lima, Peru, remain unconfirmed, with no original sources found despite thorough searches, yet the vivid testimonies spark curiosity about a possible multiverse glitch. In the Lince district, along Cesar Canevaro Avenue, witnesses like the Rojas Gamonet family describe being whisked to a desert with a violet sky and towering metallic structures, hinting at an alternate reality. Could these be dimensional portals, or is something more mundane at play?
Key Takeaways
Lima residents report sudden shifts to a futuristic desert with metallic buildings.
The Rojas Gamonet family’s experience suggests a parallel universe encounter.
Theories point to multiverse glitches, with cryptids like the Dover Demon possibly slipping through.
Skeptics argue for hallucinations, but the mystery persists, unverified.
Never Miss A Paranormal Story!
Newsletter subscribers get insider access to the latest paranormal posts!
Your email is safe with us and you can unsubscribe at any time!
A Desert Out of Nowhere
In 1980, seven-year-old Glenda Rojas Gamonet, her mother, and her five-year-old sister strolled down Cesar Canevaro Avenue in Lima’s Lince district. It was 4:30 p.m., the trio holding hands after visiting their aunt. As they turned toward their second-story apartment, the city vanished.
A silent, desert-like expanse stretched before them under a purplish-violet sky. About a kilometer away, where the San Felipe neighborhood should have stood, a massive, dome-shaped metallic structure gleamed. To their left, endless metallic buildings loomed, alien to Lima’s skyline.
Glenda gripped her mother’s hand. “Mother, where are we?” she asked, her voice shaky. Her mother, face taut with confusion, replied, “I don’t know.”
In a flash, the desert was gone. They stood back on Canevaro Avenue, surrounded by familiar streets. Shocked, they hurried home, silent. That afternoon, Glenda’s father, Victor Rojas, noticed an eerie quiet while watching TV. The usual traffic noise had stopped. Glancing outside, he saw cars frozen and no pedestrians. The silence was total. Normalcy returned as his family rang the doorbell. They shared their strange tale, but answers eluded them.
This story, reportedly from https://eugeniotait.into/losextraterrestres/capitulos/UbicacionExtrahumanidad.htm, is no longer accessible, leaving it unverified yet haunting.
More Voices, Same Strange World
The Rojas family’s experience isn’t alone. Allegedly, 42 cases have surfaced in Lince, especially on Canevaro Avenue between blocks 7 and 11, describing similar multiverse glitches. Guillermo, a young local, felt a tingling in his hands and mouth while walking there.
Suddenly, he stood in a desolate place with an iridescent sky. A windowless metallic building stretched endlessly before him. Guillermo snapped a photo with his cell phone before it died. The image, reportedly studied by Peruvian National Police (PNP) and published in official reports, resembles Istanbul’s Sapphire building. Does that photo mean that this is an internet fabrication, or was he briefly transported to Istanbul and took a photo of that building before snapping back to Lima?
“It was endless, metallic,” Guillermo told PNP, per unverified reports.
Another case involved a university student who called police, claiming a taxi driver was kidnapping her through an unknown desert. Minutes later, she recognized Canevaro Avenue. Both she and the driver were found in shock, unaware of a 30-minute gap. Police noted the time discrepancy but offered no answers.
Witnesses describe an arid desert, windowless metallic towers, and a sky with thick, bright fog—red, violet, or white. These shared details fuel talk of a dimensional portal.
Expert Perspectives: A Multiverse Glitch?
Researcher Anthony Choy, cited in unverified reports, suggests these events could be parallel universe manifestations, where Canevaro Avenue acts as a dimensional portal. He theorizes that temporary multiverse glitches allow glimpses into alternate realities with advanced architecture.
Events like this where people slip into an alternate reality or different location then snap back, supports my theory explaining incidents of one-off cryptid sightings, like the 1977 Dover Demon in Massachusetts—a small, humanoid creature seen for a couple of nights, then it was never seen again.
My theory is that cryptids and events like Lima’s stem from temporary dimensional slips. People or entities slide into an alternate reality, like a futuristic city, then shift back, leaving only stories. This explains the Rojas family’s brief visit to a metallic world and the Dover Demon’s fleeting presence, possibly a visitor from another multiverse layer.
While no peer-reviewed studies back these ideas, they resonate with global tales of reality shifts, from Japan’s Aomori “realm crossings” to Bermuda Triangle vanishings.
Skeptical Views
Skeptics propose simpler explanations. Mass hallucinations, possibly triggered by electromagnetic fields in urban Lima, could account for shared visions. The Rojas family’s disorientation might stem from fatigue, with memory distortion shaping their tale, especially in young Glenda.
Guillermo’s photo, resembling a known Istanbul building, suggests fabrication or confusion. Psychological contagion, where one vivid story spreads, could explain the 42 cases, amplified by urban legend. The taxi driver’s time gap might reflect stress-induced dissociation, not a quantum anomaly.
Cultural and Historical Context
Peru’s paranormal lore, from Andean UFO sightings to colonial ghosts, primes Lima for such stories. In the 1980s, economic and social unrest may have fueled escapist tales of other worlds. The Canevaro Avenue cases echo global phenomena, like the 1950s “man from Taured” story, where a man allegedly arrived from a nonexistent country.
The unverified Eugenio Tait website reflects a broader issue: paranormal claims often rely on fleeting records. Yet the consistency of Lima’s accounts—deserts, metallic structures, vibrant skies—keeps the multiverse glitch theory alive.
Conclusion: A Slip Through Realities?
These Lima reports, though unconfirmed, paint a vivid picture of possible dimensional portals. Were the Rojas family and others caught in a multiverse glitch, slipping into an alternate reality before sliding back? What do you think—parallel universe, hallucination, or something else?
Have you witnessed a reality shift or cryptid like the Dover Demon? Share your story at Reports@ParaRational.com.