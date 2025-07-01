Glitch In The Matrix or Portal? Family Enters Alien City

A Desert Out of Nowhere

In 1980, seven-year-old Glenda Rojas Gamonet, her mother, and her five-year-old sister strolled down Cesar Canevaro Avenue in Lima’s Lince district. It was 4:30 p.m., the trio holding hands after visiting their aunt. As they turned toward their second-story apartment, the city vanished.

A silent, desert-like expanse stretched before them under a purplish-violet sky. About a kilometer away, where the San Felipe neighborhood should have stood, a massive, dome-shaped metallic structure gleamed. To their left, endless metallic buildings loomed, alien to Lima’s skyline.

Glenda gripped her mother’s hand. “Mother, where are we?” she asked, her voice shaky. Her mother, face taut with confusion, replied, “I don’t know.”

In a flash, the desert was gone. They stood back on Canevaro Avenue, surrounded by familiar streets. Shocked, they hurried home, silent. That afternoon, Glenda’s father, Victor Rojas, noticed an eerie quiet while watching TV. The usual traffic noise had stopped. Glancing outside, he saw cars frozen and no pedestrians. The silence was total. Normalcy returned as his family rang the doorbell. They shared their strange tale, but answers eluded them.

This story, reportedly from https://eugeniotait.into/losextraterrestres/capitulos/UbicacionExtrahumanidad.htm, is no longer accessible, leaving it unverified yet haunting.