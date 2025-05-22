Have you ever met someone and felt an unshakable sense of familiarity, as if your lives were inexplicably intertwined?

For one Reddit user, u/elmatador12, this eerie sensation turned into a haunting mystery that challenges our understanding of reality itself. Their story, shared on Reddit, reads like a glitch in the matrix—a moment where the fabric of time and memory seems to unravel.

A Chance Meeting with an Uncanny Twist

In their early 20s, the writer states that they were working at a bustling coffee shop, a place filled with the aroma of fresh brews and the chatter of customers. A new coworker joined the team, and from the moment they locked eyes, something felt off. “We both looked at each other and said, ‘I know you from somewhere,’” the user recalls. It wasn’t just a vague feeling of déjà vu—this was a mutual recognition, intense and immediate, as if they’d known each other for years.

What followed was even stranger. As they talked, they discovered they knew intimate details about each other’s lives. “I knew his family’s history and where he moved from,” u/elmatador12 writes. Meanwhile, their coworker spoke with familiarity about the user’s hometown, even mentioning their brother and sister as if he’d met them. It was as if their memories were entangled, yet no logical explanation could tie their lives together.