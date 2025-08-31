The Children in the Attic

The attic of the Walker-Ames House is where the air feels thickest. Visitors often report seeing the apparitions of three small children peering from upstairs windows, their faces pale and fleeting. Are these the spirits of children tied to the house’s early days? Paranormal investigator Pete Orbea, who leads ghost tours, notes toys left in the attic sometimes move on their own, as if played with by unseen hands. Shadows dart in corners, and faint giggles echo when no one’s there. Some speculate these are the spirits of children who lived in the mill town, perhaps victims of illness or accidents.

The Nanny’s Ghost

A spectral nanny is the house’s most famous resident. Described as a woman in old-fashioned clothing, she’s often seen in the hallways, her face blank and searching. Pete Orbea recounts a chilling encounter: during a 2018 tour, he and a group saw her standing in a doorway before she vanished. “She’s looking for someone,” he says, “but we don’t know who.” Locals report seeing her silhouette in windows, even when the house is locked tight. Could she be a caretaker from the Walker or Ames family era, forever bound to her duties?

The Basement Presence

The basement is where the house’s ominous vibe peaks. Investigators describe a “thick heaviness” here, with some feeling watched or touched. In 2008, a film crew member emerged from the basement with a dusty handprint on her leg, claiming she’d been grabbed. No historical figure is tied to this entity, but its presence is consistent across reports. The basement’s dark, damp confines seem to trap something restless, making it a focal point for paranormal teams.

These spirits, from playful children to a mournful nanny, give the Walker-Ames House its haunted reputation. While skeptics might blame old pipes or drafts, believers point to decades of consistent sightings. Who are these ghosts, and why do they stay? The answers may lie in the stories of those who’ve crossed their path.