Wizard Rock that vanished but then reappeared

Wizard Rock, a one-ton granite and quartz boulder in the Prescot National Forest first vanished quite mysteriously and then just a strangely, reappeared.

In early October, park rangers discovered that the popular boulder had vanished from its location along the road in the park. With no clues, the rangers were stumped at who could have taken it, or how the monolithic hunk of granite had been moved.

The rock is a popular tourist spot and people routinely stop to take selfies with it. But then it vanished.

Rangers were quick to point out that removing it was a crime punishable by a fine of up to $5000 and up to 6 months in jail. If that is why the rock came back, we will never know.

But it did come back. When no one was looking, the rock reappeared in the park.

“We are thrilled the Wizard Rock was returned, and are grateful that whoever took it was conscientious enough to give it back to the public,” said Sarah Clawson, district ranger for the Bradshaw Ranger District, in a statement.

But the mystery persists. Why would someone go to the trouble to take a one-ton granite and quartz boulder, hang onto it for a few weeks and then quietly put it back? While this most likely won’t fall into the camp of the paranormal, it definitely falls beyond the bounds of normal explanations.

Was it needed for some cabalistic ceremony? Did someone need a really big paperweight for a short time? Likely we will never find out exactly why Wizard Rock disappeared then reappeared.