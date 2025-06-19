US Military Drops Stunning UFO Footage

Shocking UFO Footage Emerges
A quiet night over the Pacific. Suddenly, a pilot’s voice crackles: something’s out there. The US Military has released jaw-dropping footage of a flying saucer-shaped UFO, captured by Navy pilots.
Per Jang News, this never-before-seen video shows a “disc-shaped object” moving at impossible speeds. No wings, no propulsion—just a blurry disc in the sky.
Verified Sightings and Pilot Accounts
The footage, declassified in 2025, comes from Navy F/A-18 jets. Pilots reported objects “unlike any known aircraft.” One pilot, unnamed for security, told CNN, “It was a disc, maybe 30 feet wide, no visible engines.”
Another pilot, speaking to Reuters, said, “It moved in ways we can’t replicate.” These accounts align with Jang News’ report of a “saucer-shaped craft” defying physics. No nation claims the tech.
Skeptics weigh in. Dr. Seth Shostak, a SETI astronomer, told NBC News, “Most UFOs turn out to be atmospheric phenomena or secret military projects.” Could this be a classified drone?
Echoes of the Tic-Tac UFOs
This isn’t the Navy’s first brush with the unknown. In 2004, pilots off California spotted “Tic-Tac” UFOs—white, oblong objects moving at hypersonic speeds, per The New York Times. Commander David Fravor told CBS News, “It was like nothing I’ve ever seen.” Like the 2025 footage, those objects lacked visible propulsion, fueling speculation of alien tech or secret projects.
What’s Happening Now?
The Pentagon’s UFO task force, per Reuters, is analyzing the footage. Public interest is soaring—posts on X call it “proof of aliens,” though unverified. The video’s release has sparked tourism in coastal areas where sightings occurred, boosting local economies.
Is this a glimpse of alien tech or a military misstep? One thing’s clear: the sky’s full of questions.
Seen something unexplained? Email Reports@ParaRational.com.