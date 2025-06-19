US Military Drops Stunning UFO Footage

Verified Sightings and Pilot Accounts

The footage, declassified in 2025, comes from Navy F/A-18 jets. Pilots reported objects “unlike any known aircraft.” One pilot, unnamed for security, told CNN, “It was a disc, maybe 30 feet wide, no visible engines.”

Another pilot, speaking to Reuters, said, “It moved in ways we can’t replicate.” These accounts align with Jang News’ report of a “saucer-shaped craft” defying physics. No nation claims the tech.

Skeptics weigh in. Dr. Seth Shostak, a SETI astronomer, told NBC News, “Most UFOs turn out to be atmospheric phenomena or secret military projects.” Could this be a classified drone?