A Translucent Flying Saucer Hovered Over Liverpool’s Famous Waterfront — Then Vanished With a Pop

At 6am on a quiet Sunday morning, a 27-year-old Liverpool man looked up from one of England’s most iconic waterfronts and watched what he described as a classic flying saucer hover low over the River Mersey before blinking out of existence.

Gideon Allen lives in the city centre. On March 1, 2026, he was near the Royal Albert Dock when something caught his attention. He told the Liverpool Echo: “I heard a humming sound and looked up; it was quite low down, hovering and darting over the water by the Albert Dock, towards the car park at Kings Dock. It hovered for a few seconds before flying off into the air toward the left and then, pop, it was gone.”

He managed to take photos before it disappeared. The images, shared with the Liverpool Echo, appear to show a disk-shaped object with what Allen described as a light at the front. He called it a “classic flying saucer,” but with one unusual detail — it was translucent.

What He Saw

The sighting lasted only a matter of seconds, but Allen’s description is specific enough to be notable. Low altitude. A humming sound. Hovering, then darting movement. A sudden vanishing — not a gradual fade, but an abrupt disappearance, described as a pop.

The translucency is an interesting detail. It doesn’t fit the profile of a standard drone, which would have visible structural components and running lights. A weather balloon drifting at low altitude over a river at dawn is also a stretch. Whatever it was, it was close enough and low enough for Allen to watch it move deliberately before it was gone.

Skeptics will reasonably point to early-morning lighting conditions, possible lens artifacts in the photos, or an unusually shaped drone. The Albert Dock area sits along a busy stretch of the Mersey waterfront, and recreational drone use in the area is common enough. Without a longer observation window or additional witnesses, the case stays firmly in the “unexplained” column rather than the confirmed one.

Liverpool Has Seen This Before

What makes this sighting more interesting is the location. The River Mersey has a long and well-documented history of aerial strangeness. In 1959, 24 Mersey tugmen reported watching an unidentified object hovering above them on the river. In the 1990s, multiple sightings were reported along the estuary. A fleet of glowing red spheres was spotted over the city heading east in January 2008. A Ryanair flight delayed its landing approach in 2015 after crew reported a UFO over the Mersey.

According to Sky History, Merseyside police have logged more UFO-related calls than any other force in the UK, and the Mutual UFO Network received 17 reports from the Liverpool area in 2016 alone. The city has carried a reputation as the UK’s top UFO hotspot for decades — a fact that’s either a coincidence of geography, a quirk of reporting culture, or something worth paying attention to.

The Royal Albert Dock itself is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the most visited landmarks in northern England. Whatever was hovering over it on March 1, it picked an interesting place to show up.

