Russian Soldiers Get Turned To Stone By Aliens

As wild UFO or alien stories go, Russian soldiers shooting down a UFO only to get turned to stone by the occupants is pretty out there.

Supposedly, according to some less-than-credible source, that is exactly what happened to 23 Soviet soldiers in the late 1980s or early 1990s in Siberia.

As the story goes, the soldiers encountered a low flying UFO and shot it down with a missile. After which the surviving aliens got out, came together and transformed into a humming ball, and exploded, turning all but two soldiers who were hiding behind trees, to stone.

Apparently the flesh of the affected soldiers was transformed into a limestone-type substance.

Full Text Of The Report

DOC. 399 – 5A – FILE 3 SUBJECT: REPORT OF ALLEGED ATTACK BY LOW-FLYING SPACESHIP ON SOVIET MILITARY UNIT DATE: MARCH 27, 1993 SOURCE: FOREIGN PRESS REPORTS ALLEGEDLY OBTAINED FROM KGB ARCHIVES TEXT: [REPRINT FROM THE NEWSPAPER TERNOPIL VECHIRNIY, COSMIC DEPARTMENT FOUND THEIR ARCHIVES. PARTICIPATION IN THE ATTACK OF A UFO ON SOVIET MILITARY UNIT IN SIBERIA, ACCORDING TO THE KGB REPORTS. U.S. INTELLIGENCE OBTAINING A 250-PAGE FILE ON THE ATTACK BY A UFO ON A MILITARY UNIT IN SIBERIA. THE FILE WAS OBTAINED FROM THE ARCHIVES OF THE KGB. THE FILE CONTAINS NOT ONLY MANY DOCUMENTARY PHOTOGRAPHS AND DRAWINGS, BUT ALSO TESTIMONIES BY ACTUAL PARTICIPANTS AND WITNESSES OF THE EVENT. ACCORDING TO THE KGB MATERIALS, A QUITE LOW-FLYING SPACESHIP IN THE SHAPE OF A SAUCER APPEARED ABOVE A MILITARY UNIT THAT WAS CONDUCTING ROUTINE TRAINING MANEUVERS. FOR UNKNOWN REASONS, SOMEBODY UNEXPECTEDLY LAUNCHED A SURFACE-TO-AIR MISSILE AND HIT THE UFO. IT FELL TO EARTH NOT FAR AWAY, AND FIVE SHORT HUMANOIDS WITH “LARGE HEADS AND LARGE BLACK EYES” EMERGED FROM IT. IT IS STATED IN THE TESTIMONIES BY THE TWO SOLDIERS WHO REMAINED ALIVE THAT, AFTER FREEING THEMSELVES FROM THE DEBRIS, THE ALIENS CAME CLOSE TOGETHER AND THEN “MERGED INTO A SINGLE OBJECT THAT ACQUIRED A SPHERICAL SHAPE.” THAT OBJECT BEGAN TO BUZZ AND HISS SHARPLY, AND THEN BECAME BRILLIANTLY WHITE. IN A FEW SECONDS, THE SPHERE GREW MUCH BIGGER AND EXPLODED BY FLARING UP WITH AN EXTREMELY BRIGHT LIGHT. AT THAT VERY INSTANT, 23 SOLDIERS WHO HAD WATCHED THE PHENOMENON TURNED INTO… STONE POLES. ONLY TWO SOLDIERS WHO STOOD IN THE SHADE AND WERE LESS EXPOSED TO THE LUMINOUS EXPLOSION SURVIVED. THE KGB REPORT GOES ON TO SAY THAT THE REMAINS OF THE UFO AND THE “PETRIFIED SOLDIERS” WERE TRANSFERRED TO A SECRET SCIENTIFIC RESEARCH INSTITUTION NEAR MOSCOW. SPECIALISTS ASSUME THAT A SOURCE OF ENERGY THAT IS STILL UNKNOWN TO EARTHLINGS INSTANTLY CHANGED THE STRUCTURE OF THE SOLDIERS’ LIVING ORGANISMS, HAVING TRANSFORMED IT INTO A SUBSTANCE WHOSE MOLECULAR COMPOSITION IS NO DIFFERENT FROM THAT OF LIMESTONE. A CIA REPRESENTATIVE STATED, “IF THE KGB FILE CORRESPONDS TO REALITY, THIS IS AN EXTREMELY MENACING CASE. THE ALIENS POSSESS TECHNOLOGY THAT CAN STRIKE AT ANY TARGET. IT IS NECESSARY TO CONTINUE RESEARCH AND TO ESTABLISH CONTACT WITH THESE BEINGS.” ROOM 2301 APPROVED: 03/27/93 PAGE 39/53

Do I Believe This Document?

Aliens getting shot down and blasting a whole trooop of Russian soldiers with energy that turned the to limestone, makes for an amazing story, there is no doubt about that. Do I think it happened? Probably not.

Fantastic claims require fantastic proof and I would need to see a whole file of info on this event for me to even start to believe it.

What do you think though? Did some aliens get revenge on the soldiers who shot them down by turning them to stone?