Will The Demolition of Bobby Mackey’s Music World Free The Trapped Sprits There?

Bobby Mackey’s Music World, located in Wilder, Kentucky, and often referred to as “America’s most haunted nightclub,” was demolished on December 10, 2024. The decision to demolish the historic venue was made due to the building’s age and the extensive renovations it would require, which were deemed too costly to justify preservation.

Bobby Mackey’s Music World prior to demolition.

The Ghosts Haunting Bobby Mackey’s Music World

Much like theaters and opera houses, music venues like Bobby Makey’s are a source of strong emotions, which in turn can lead to hauntings. Add in the drama and violence that can happen at a bar and you have a pretty solid foundation for the makings of a paranormal hot spot. Here are some of the ghosts/entities supposedly haunting Bobby Mackey’s Music World:

Johanna – A tragic figure, Johanna was allegedly a singer or showgirl who fell in love with a man named Robert Randall. When her father disapproved of the relationship, he had Robert murdered. Overcome with grief, Johanna is said to have poisoned her father and then committed suicide in the basement. Her ghost is often associated with the smell of roses.

In addition to this are reports that a satanic cult once operated in the area which I take with a grain of salt. Mainly because in the 80’s people were claiming that demonic cults were everywhere. Nonetheless, there are stories that by using the well in the basement, along with ritualistic sacrifices, several malevolent spirits were summoned to the building.

“Portal To Hell” in the basement of Bobby Mackey’s Music World.

A History Of Paranormal Investigations

With Bobby Makey’s, having such an extensive list of spirits actively haunting it, it should be so surprise that many paranormal investigation teams have spent time there trying to make contact with often not-too-friendly spirits said to haunt the building.

Ghost Adventures : This team, led by Zak Bagans, has visited Bobby Mackey’s multiple times. Their investigations are well-documented in episodes aired on the Travel Channel, with their first visit marking the series premiere of the show.

What Will Happen To The Spirits Now?

My big question is what will happen to the ghosts/spirits that have been haunting that building for all these years?

One thought is that with the destruction of the building, that some of the spirits will leave. But will they be at peace and move on, or go somewhere else? If you ever watched Dead Files, you will have heard the psychic Amy Allan talk about spirits haunting a location, who died many miles away. They were just drawn to the location.

I have to wonder, if the spirits there are tied to the land, or the building itself.

If they were attached to the land and not the building, then the ghosts will persist and likely haunt the new Bobby Mackey’s which is being built on the same location. They are by the way preserving the “portal to hell” and the “wall of faces,” so anything haunting those to pieces of the building will likely remain.

But if the spirits there were attached to objects with significant meaning, might the spirits move with the objects instead of just moving on?

The Wall of Faces at Bobby Mackey’s

What About The Items They Auctioned Off?

As part of the demo and rebuild process, they auctioned off a variety of items like the mechanical bull, various country music memorabilia, Bobby Mackey’s stage costumes, and items related to the venue’s paranormal folklore. How much negative energy was stuck to those items I have to wonder.

Of course, Zach has a few trinkets from Bobby Mackey’s in his museum in Vegas. He currently has pieces of both the well and the “wall of faces” in his collection.

Personally, I can’t imagine wanting a piece of that location in my home, just in case it brought something along with it.

Some Will Stay, and Some Will Go

My best guess is that with the demolition and rebuilding of Bobby Mackey’s Music World, some of the negative energy and spirit activity will be broken up and dissipated. Likely there will be some though that is aware enough to be persistent and want to stay.

The big question is if the new location will be haunted.

Renovations are oftentimes the catalyst for hauntings, so will the ghosts and spirits be even more aggressive since they had their whole world disrupted?

Leave a comment and let me know what you think about all this. Were the hauntings at Bobby Mackey’s overblown? Are the spirits there going to be pissed at all the construction work? I want to hear your thoughts on this!

