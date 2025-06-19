Security Cam Footage: Poltergeist Activity

Is this security cam footage proof of spiritual activity, or just another hoax?

Recently, a YouTube video was uploaded that supposedly shows a ghost moving a cat bed. Like all “poltergeist activity videos,” we need to assume the worst and hope for the best, but I find this one intriguing in its simplicity.

The original poster commented on Reddit that his brother now lives in the home, but that it used to belong to their grandparents. After his grandfather died in 2003, he says that the activity was through the roof.

Pay close attention to this video, starting at about the 20-second mark. What do you see?

What I find interesting is the cat’s reactions. The one seems oblivious, but the one on the left clearly reacts to something. The one under the bed seems to see something as well.

Skeptics of this video point out that with this many cats in the room, anything is possible, and that the likely explanation is “Purranormal Cativity” as one Redditor put it. For me, a cat wouldn’t push it away from the wall like that.

What do you think? Have you got a good explanation for what we are seeing here? Leave a comment down below if you do.

Have you had an experience of poltergeist activity in your home? If you have, send an email to Reports@ParaRational.com and let me know all about it!