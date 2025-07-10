Mysterious Voice Saves Baby in Utah River Crash: Miracle or Misheard?

In the icy waters of the Spanish Fork River, Utah, a chilling mystery unfolded on March 7, 2015, that still haunts those involved. A car lay overturned, partially submerged, its driver, Lynn Groesbeck, tragically deceased. Yet, from within the wreckage, first responders heard a clear female voice pleading, “Help me.” This voice led them to an 18-month-old baby, Lily Groesbeck, miraculously alive after nearly 14 hours in freezing conditions. The mother had been dead for hours, so who—or what—called out? This story, blends raw emotion with unanswered questions, captivating paranormal enthusiasts and skeptics alike.

Key Takeaways

A mysterious female voice guided rescuers to a submerged car in Spanish Fork, Utah, saving baby Lily Groesbeck.

Lynn Groesbeck, Lily’s mother, was deceased, leaving the voice’s origin unexplained.

Officer Tyler Beddoes attributes the event to an angelic presence, while skeptics suggest auditory illusions.

The story, detailed in news and a book, continues to spark debate about the paranormal.

A Tragic Crash in the Spanish Fork River

The incident began in the early hours of March 7, 2015, when Lynn Groesbeck, 25, lost control of her car on a bridge in Spanish Fork, Utah. The vehicle plummeted into the shallow, frigid Spanish Fork River, landing upside down. Lynn, a single mother, died on impact, per ABC News. Her daughter, 18-month-old Lily, remained strapped in her car seat, suspended above the water’s surface but exposed to near-freezing temperatures. The car went unnoticed for nearly 14 hours until a fisherman spotted it around noon and alerted authorities, according to KSL News.

The scene was grim. The river’s icy flow churned around the crumpled red Dodge Caliber. Responders, including police officers Tyler Beddoes, Jared Warner, and Bryan Dewitt, along with firefighters, waded into the shallow water to investigate. The car’s position—upside down, partially submerged—suggested little hope for survivors. Yet, as they approached, something extraordinary happened.