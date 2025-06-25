kung fu school ghost

Ghostly Clerk Haunts Kung Fu Studio

Ghosts don’t just show up in the dead of the night, as this report from a Redditor shows.

It was 9:45 in the morning and a Kung Fu student, who goes by EvilKungFuWizard on Reddit, was in the dojo with other students, practicing their forms when something in the mirror caught his eye.

Looking closer, he saw a strange figure standing in the lobby. It was a man dressed in a grey suit, white shirt, and reddish-brown facial hair—an outfit straight out of the late 1800s.

He watched the figure for a few moments, then turned to alert their Sifu. When he looked back, the man had vanished. No footsteps. No trace.

Confused, he told his Sifu about what he had seen, but he wasn’t surprised. “He said that he regularly hears the front door opening, with no one coming in.” The Sifu also mentioned hearing footsteps inside the kwoon after students leave, as if someone remained.

The building’s history offers a clue. Once a post office, the studio may still echo with its past. The man’s attire—formal, clerk-like—suggests he could have been an employee from that era. “Maybe he was an employee of the old post office?” EvilKungFuWizard wondered in his Reddit post.

No official records confirm the haunting, per the Reddit post, but the Sifu’s accounts of odd noises align with the sighting. Skeptics might argue the figure was a trick of the mirror or a passerby mistaken for a ghost. Yet the sudden disappearance and the building’s history fuel speculation. Could a long-gone clerk still linger, watching over his old workplace?

Have you experienced unexplained sights or sounds? Share your story!

Seen something unexplained? Email Reports@ParaRational.com.

