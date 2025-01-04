Burned paper appears on man's bed.

Apport – Man Finds Burned Paper In His Bed

What would you say to a man who came back into his bedroom to find a small scrap of what appears to be charred notebook paper on his bed that had not been there when he left. This apport left him very confused.

“I went from my room to the bathroom 8 steps away and back no one or thing was in the house or my room and it wasn’t there before I went it the bathroom”

Living alone, with no pets, and very confused as to how it got there, the poster turned to Reddit for possible answers. Their post in r/Weird got a varied response from the serious to the humorous.

The burned piece of paper that appeared on his bed without explanation.

The first thought was that the paper had come in on the poster’s clothes or shoes. The poster responded that this was unlikely as they never wear shoes in the house and as for their clothes, they commented “all my clothes I wore today got out in the washing machine before I came upstairs including my hat!”

With it coming in on clothing ruled out, and no pets or roommates, the source of the paper gets more mysterious.

One Redditor asked “Was there a fire in your neighborhood recently?” to which the poster responded with that there hadn’t been one in the area in several years.

Was this just a glitch in the matrix and the burned paper a piece of someone’s burned notes from a time gone by? Was this some sort of message from someone beyond the grave? Was it just a really odd set of coincidences that led to this scrap of burned paper laying on their bed?

Obviously we will forever be left without answers, adding this to the long list of objects appearing out of nowhere.

Have you had an object appear or disappear without explanation like this? I would love to hear about it. Send me an email to Reports@ParaRational.com and tell me all about it.

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Table of Contents

Related Posts

About The Author

Picture of Cliff

Cliff

Cliff writes on a variety of paranormal topics with little no subjects being off the table for him to look at. From Black Eyed Kids, to Bigfoot, UFOs or strange monsters, Cliff takes a critical eye at exploring the subject.

Leave A Comment On This Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


All parts of this website are copywritten by ParaRational.com. No reprinting is allowed without prior written consent.

© 2025 ParaRational.com

Explore The Paranormal

Delve into the world of the unexplained and paranormal here at ParaRational.com. Explore compelling accounts of cryptozoological creatures like Bigfoot and Sasquatch, chilling ghost stories, UFO sightings, and Black Eyed Children encounters. We investigate the mysteries that defy conventional explanation, inviting you to question and uncover the fascinating possibilities within the realm of the paranormal.

Important Links
Facebook Twitter Instagram Reddit