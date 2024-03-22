Apports – Objects Appearing From Nowhere

Personal Accounts Of Apports

When you start talking about apports, you will find a surprising number of people have had instances where things appeared in seemingly random places where there is no explanation for how they got there. The accounts below come from comments on this website from readers that have experiences with things appearing mysteriously.

Trash On My Leg

“I am at the cemetery visiting my son. I get back in the car to listen to music with Windows rolled up. And lo and behold there was a piece of trash sitting on my leg. I never seen it before. I do not know what it means. It is clearly from my son. I am hung up on it being trash. Is he calling me trash? I don’t think so. We have a good relationship. Can some one tell me what it means.” – Michelle

Seeds Appearing In Strange Places

“After my dad died I started finding seeds of the Pride of Barbados plant in dad’s house – under a mattress, on a blanket, in folded clothes, on a counter. 4 years later my brother committed suicide. Today, 4 months after my brother passed I found the same kind of seeds on the sofa in my apartment. I can’t make any sense of this at all. Why seeds?” – Sam

One Chair Too Many

“I found this site after Googling something similar which has just happened to me. The appearance of a chair in my house. I live alone and no one else has the keys.

I have a dining table and four wooden chairs that fit underneath the table.

I came home last night to find a fifth chair, identical to the others, in front of the kitchen sink. For a second I was confused and tried to put it back under the table where it belongs, only to discover that all the chairs were already there. Now I have a fifth chair that belongs nowhere and has never belonged anywhere.

The rational explanation is that someone broke into my house and planted an identical chair as a joke. It’s possible, but highly unlikely…that would require someone knowing the type of chair I have, finding the exact replica, then breaking in without me knowing, just to put a chair in the kitchen.

Or that there’s always been five chairs, but there hasn’t. If it was at the end of the table, which is the only place it could go, it would block off my movement round the small kitchen.” – Carl

A Picture He Had To See

“Today I was looking at a set of baby pictures. These are my only ones, a set of ten that my wife and I have looked at for decades. After I looked at them I put them to the side and kept browsing. My son sat down and I grabbed them to show him. Right on top was a picture of a me, (I think), I had NEVER seen. I freaked but didn’t say anything to my son. Then my wife sat down and I asked her if she had ever seen it before. She was shocked and said no.

Where did this picture come from?” – Reeves

My Experience Writing This Article

You can call this a coincidence, but I started this article early in the morning and had a strange happening later in the afternoon. After working on the computer for a while, my girlfriend comes over get one of her vehicles and to get my help going and picking something up.

As we walk down the path between buildings, she stops and picks up a penny, with a confused look on her face. We walk this path often and I can’t imagine how we would miss a penny sitting right up on top of the ground. But we brush it off as odd and go to get into her van.

When she opens the door, there is another penny sitting neatly on the floor in front of the driver’s seat. One penny is a coincidence, two in the matter of a minute is something else. Not sure what is going on or the message they are trying to send, but something is up, and I can’t help but wonder if it is associated with me starting to write this post.