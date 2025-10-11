Question: Can dogmen enter a home?

Yes. If a Dogman wants to get inside your house, it can.

But let’s back up and look at the bigger picture first.

Dogmen Are Not New

Most people think dogmen started with the Beast of Bray Road in Wisconsin during the late 1980s and early 1990s. That’s when reporter Linda Godfrey started covering the sightings and the legend went mainstream.

But dogmen were around long before that.

The creature was allegedly first sighted on two consecutive nights in 1936 on the grounds of St. Coletta School for Exceptional Children in rural Jefferson, where a night watchman witnessed it digging on an Indian burial mound. The watchman, Mark Shackelman, described a hairy humanoid creature standing between six and seven feet tall with canine features. It smelled like rotting flesh.

That was more than 50 years before Bray Road made headlines.

In the 1980s, several alleged witnesses reported the beast had made contact with their vehicles, leaving long scratch marks on doors and trunks. The encounters became more frequent and more aggressive throughout the 1990s. By then, dogman sightings were being reported across the Midwest.

Current Day Encounters

Fast forward to now. Dogman reports haven’t stopped. They’ve multiplied.

Podcasts like Dogman Encounters Radio have collected hundreds of firsthand accounts from witnesses across North America. The descriptions remain consistent across decades. Bipedal canine creatures, seven to eight feet tall, covered in fur, with glowing eyes and an intelligence that sets them apart from ordinary animals.

Social media has made it easier for witnesses to come forward. YouTube channels dedicated to dogman encounters receive thousands of reports. The sightings span from Michigan to Colorado, from Wisconsin to the Carolinas.

These aren’t campfire stories. These are people describing encounters that changed their lives.

Why Dogmen Usually Stay Outside

Most dogman encounters happen outdoors. There are a few reasons for this.

First, dogmen are wilderness creatures. They inhabit forests, rural areas, and places where human activity is minimal. They’re not urban animals. They prefer remote locations where they can move without being seen.

Second, homes represent confined spaces. Dogmen are large, powerful creatures. They’re built for speed and open territory. A house doesn’t offer them any tactical advantage. If anything, it limits their movement and traps them.

Third, they may simply have no reason to enter. Most dogman encounters involve the creature observing humans from a distance, crossing roads, or defending territory. They’re not scavengers looking for food in kitchens. They hunt deer and other wildlife or at worst, eat farmer’s chickens or rummage through the trash.

For these reasons, the vast majority of dogman sightings happen along rural roads, in forests, near campsites, or in people’s yards. Not inside homes.

But They Can Enter If They Want To

Here’s the uncomfortable truth. Dogmen are not bound by human structures.

One woman reported the beast attempting to break into her home and later injuring one of her horses, leaving a gash across its back. The footprints it left behind were over twelve inches long.

In 1997, Cook added verses to his famous Michigan Dogman song after hearing a report of an animal break-in by an unknown canine at a cabin in Luther, Michigan.

Dogmen are strong enough to rip open car doors. They’ve been reported tearing through tents. They’ve damaged vehicles with their claws. A locked door or a window wouldn’t stop a creature like this if it decided to get inside.

The question isn’t whether they can enter a home. The question is whether they want to.

Most witnesses describe dogmen as highly intelligent. They seem to understand human behavior and avoid direct confrontation when possible. They watch. They stalk. They intimidate. But they rarely attack without provocation.

That calculated behavior might be the only reason they don’t enter homes more often. It’s not a physical barrier. It’s a choice.

What This Means for You

If you live in an area with dogman activity, the odds of one entering your home are extremely low. They prefer to avoid enclosed spaces and direct human interaction.

But low odds are not the same as no odds.

Keep your doors and windows locked, especially at night in rural areas. If you see one outside, do not approach it. Do not try to engage with it. These creatures are not pets, and they are not friendly.

Most importantly, if you have an encounter, report it. The more we understand about dogman behavior, the better prepared we can be.

Dogmen can enter a home if they choose to. The real question is what would make them choose to do so. And that’s something we’re still trying to understand.