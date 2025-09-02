Dogmen and Portals – What’s the Connection

A recent article in the Daily Star ponders the possibility that there is a portal in the English countryside that is letting Dogmen into our reality.



I found this to be an intriguing idea, as Dogmen are a bit of an anomaly as cryptids go. On one hand, there are a fair number of Dogman sightings, but they seem to be concentrated in specific locations such as America’s Midwest or England. If they were a naturally distributed creature, like Bigfoot, they would be found in more places.

One of my theories is that some of the cryptids that people encounter are actually the victims of dimensional portals. This would explain some of the bizarre things that people see only once or twice, but then never see again.



As for Dogmen, it may be possible that on an alternate dimension, they are a common creature, and that its plane of existence and ours are close, with frequent portals opening up, and occasionally dropping a Dogman into our reality.

Jacques Fabrice Vallée proposed that UFOs are manifestations from other dimensions. If a whole UFO can slide through dimensions, then it doesn’t seem inconceivable that random portals could open up and spit out a random creature now and then.

What do you think? Could Dogmen really be from a different dimension? Do you have a theory on where Dogmen come from? Shoot me a message at Reports@ParaRational.com.