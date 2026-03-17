The Canadian Pub Where Something Kept Showing Up After Closing Time

Three siblings took jobs at a decades-old pub in Canada, and what they encountered on those late-night cleaning shifts left at least one of them in tears and another one refusing to ever set foot inside the place again.

The account comes from Reddit user Few-Hall8349, posted to their profile this week. It’s a multi-part story spanning several weeks and involving three members of the same family, each experiencing something different — and increasingly hard to explain. The pub had been operating for decades at the time and, as the poster notes, stayed open right up until the day it burned down.

The location is somewhere in Canada, confirmed by Few-Hall8349 in the comments after another user assumed it must be England. Beyond that, no specific city or province is given.

You can read the original post at https://www.reddit.com/user/Few-Hall8349/comments/1rsfmz4/terrifying_cleaning_job_at_a_local_pub/

Brother A and the Bar Full of Watchers

The first brother, referred to only as A, had been working three days a week — cleaning the pub and serving as a night watchman. The role involved sitting in a small room with a tiny window that looked out at the front entrance. Small, unexplained things had been happening throughout his time there, but nothing alarming enough to quit over.

Then came his last shift.

He was vacuuming the carpet in the center seating area, a section raised up on two steps from the rest of the floor, headphones in, focused on the work. When he looked up, every seat in the bar was filled.

“He saw every seat taken by patrons all staring at him,” Few-Hall8349 wrote. “None moved none made a face or reacted in anyway, just motionless and staring directly at him. He turned around and the whole place was filled.”

He left the vacuum running where it stood, grabbed the keys, and ran. Their apartment was a block away. He handed the key off to their oldest brother, L, told the family what he’d seen, and never went back. Not to clean, not even to have a drink years later when they were all old enough. Whatever he saw that night was enough to close that chapter permanently.

The Doppelganger With the Mop Bucket

The following week, L took over the cleaning duties and brought his wife, D, along. Few-Hall8349, who was only about ten or eleven at the time, came too, staying for an hour or two. Rather than sit alone in the small night watch room, Few-Hall8349 and D played pool in the bar area while L cleaned.

That’s when they saw him walk toward the entrance to the night watch room.

D called out L’s name. He didn’t respond. Didn’t turn around. Just kept walking and disappeared through the door. A moment later, L came out of the ladies’ bathroom on the other side of the bar, green rubber gloves on, completely confused.

“D shuddered and stuttered ‘w w we just saw you leave!'” Few-Hall8349 wrote. “Her voice shaky and her arm pointing towards the main entrance.”

L checked the entrance room immediately. No one was there. He asked if they were sure. They were. They had both watched a figure they believed was L walk toward that room carrying what looked like a mop bucket.

Whatever they saw, it wasn’t L.

The Face at the Window

The final incident came a week after that, and it’s the one that sent Few-Hall8349 home in tears.

The three of them were sitting in the small night watch room watching Saturday Night Live on a tiny TV. Few-Hall8349 was laughing. L and D were laughing. It was the most normal the building had felt in weeks.

Then L’s face went white.

“His eyes grew so wide I thought they would pop out,” Few-Hall8349 wrote. “His breath was completely stuck in his chest and then he says my name and ‘get away from there.'”

Few-Hall8349 couldn’t move. The body simply refused. After a second attempt to get up failed, they managed to ask what was happening. L said someone had just looked in through the window directly at them. He walked both of them home immediately, and Few-Hall8349, upon seeing their mother, burst into tears and couldn’t speak. L explained what had happened. Their mother, trying to calm things down, scolded L for frightening the younger sibling.

But Few-Hall8349 knew. “I knew he saw that face.”

What Was the Pub Holding On To?

In the comments, user Comfortable-Radio463 assumed the setting must be England, given the pub detail. Few-Hall8349 confirmed it was Canada, adding that the pub had been open for decades before eventually burning down.

When Comfortable-Radio463 suggested someone must have died there — the usual assumption with hauntings — Few-Hall8349 offered a different read: “I dont think they died there, i think they were drawn there because it was their favourite place.”

Comfortable-Radio463 agreed that this was a possibility, noting similar stories attributed to places like Disneyland. User RoofPrimary6736, reflecting on the vision of a full bar of silent, staring patrons, suggested it implied multiple deaths rather than just one.

Few-Hall8349 closes the account with a reflection that lingers: after growing up, they did eventually return to the pub as an adult to drink and socialize. But they never stopped wondering about certain regulars — the ones who sat quietly in the corner, watching, not drinking.

“You just never know,” they wrote.

Whether the pub’s ghost patrons were residual energy replaying the habits of loyal regulars, or something more active and aware, three people from the same family came away from that building with experiences they couldn’t explain and, in at least one case, couldn’t forget.

Have you experienced something unexplained at a location you visited regularly? We’d love to hear your story. Send your report to Reports@ParaRational.com