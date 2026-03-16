The Haunted Fenton Rabbit

A woman who never believed in haunted objects may have just bought one at an estate sale — and whatever came with it has no intention of behaving.

User DuckGoose1122 posted her experience to r/Ghosts this week, and the details are hard to dismiss. She describes herself as a longtime antique collector who works from home and has lived in the same house for 12 years. She knows her space. She notices things. And for over a decade, nothing strange had ever happened.

Then she brought home a vintage Fenton rabbit.

She purchased the piece at an estate sale and placed it on a windowsill beside a glass Lenox cat that had sat in that exact spot, completely undisturbed, for two years. A pair of geese had occupied the same window for twelve years without ever shifting an inch.

Within two days, things started moving.

The Rabbit Keeps Pushing the Cat

The first incident happened on a Saturday. DuckGoose1122 came home to find the Lenox cat knocked off the windowsill and lying on the floor. She put it back. The next day she went to church and returned to find the cat rotated so its back end hung over the edge of the window — with the rabbit pushed up close behind it. She reset both objects. She left Tuesday. Same thing again. The rabbit had crept forward and rotated the cat toward the edge, as if nudging it toward a fall.

She moved the rabbit to a different window, reasoning that maybe vibrations from a nearby door were causing it to slide. It was a logical explanation, and it deserved a fair shot.

That’s when things escalated.

“My salt and pepper shakers on my kitchen table that is in front of the new window have fallen off the table somehow,” she wrote. “The vent in my bathroom has fallen out of the ceiling. The shelf in the freezer door has fallen out and my husband’s alarm clock has randomly turned itself to 12:00 am with a static alarm blaring.”

She confirmed she was home when the alarm went off and that the power had not gone out. That rules out the simplest explanation for the clock reset.

Does It Want to Stay?

What makes DuckGoose1122’s account particularly interesting is her attitude toward all of it. She isn’t panicked. She isn’t demanding the ghost leave. She’s more annoyed than frightened, and she has no interest in throwing out a beautiful piece of carnival glass just because something invisible may have hitched a ride with it.

“If the item is haunted I don’t care if the ghost wants to stay here if it would just maybe stop the shenanigans,” she wrote.

When commenter Forward-Opportunity4 suggested she tell the spirit it’s welcome but that it needs to respect her things, her response was essentially: yes, that sounds reasonable.

She also asked whether there was any way to “just get it to be chill” rather than getting rid of the rabbit entirely — a question that got a detailed answer from user Juliejustaplantlady, who describes herself as a Believer. According to Juliejustaplantlady, the approach depends on spiritual background. Catholics might use holy water, while most in paranormal communities would suggest smudging — burning sage and walking it through every room, including every corner, while stating clearly that the entity must leave.

“In this case, since it’s already in your home, it will be important not just to smudge the object, but your entire house,” Juliejustaplantlady wrote.

The key detail: since the rabbit has already been moved to a second window and activity has followed it there, whatever is attached may no longer be tied exclusively to the object. It may have spread into the space itself.

Skeptical Take

Could there be a mundane explanation? Possibly. Vibrations from foot traffic, HVAC systems, or even low-frequency sound can cause lightweight objects to shift over time. A freezer shelf falling out could be a worn track. A bathroom vent dropping from a ceiling might just be aging hardware. The alarm clock reset is the hardest piece to explain away — static alarm anomalies are occasionally reported with older clock radios during electrical interference, though she noted the power stayed on.

What doesn’t fit the vibration theory as neatly is the pattern. The Lenox cat and the geese sat in that same window, exposed to the same household vibrations, for years without moving. The rabbit arrived on a Thursday. By Saturday, the cat was on the floor.

Timing matters in these cases.

What to Do With a Haunted Antique

Estate sales are, by definition, sales of items from homes where someone has died. That’s not sinister on its own — most antiques have passed through multiple owners without incident. But the paranormal community has long held that certain objects, particularly those with strong emotional or personal significance to their original owners, can retain something of the person who cherished them.

A vintage Fenton carnival glass rabbit is exactly the kind of piece someone might have treasured deeply. Fenton glass has been collectible for generations, and carnival glass pieces in particular were often kept as prized decorative objects, displayed in prominent spots in the home — much like a windowsill.

Whether the activity in DuckGoose1122’s home is genuinely paranormal or a string of unrelated coincidences landing in an unsettling sequence, one thing is clear: she isn’t ready to give up the rabbit. And honestly, that’s a reasonable position. Beautiful objects shouldn’t automatically be abandoned because strange things start happening nearby.

She may just need to have a frank conversation with whatever came home with it.

You can read the original post on Reddit at https://www.reddit.com/r/Ghosts/comments/1rw9vqj/i_think_i_brought_home_a_haunted_object_maybe/

Have you ever brought home an object that seemed to carry something with it? We’d love to hear your story. Send your report to Reports@ParaRational.com