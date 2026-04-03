Ghost Stalks the Nursery: A New Mom’s Six-Month Encounter

When a young mother-to-be began decorating what would become her son’s nursery, she had no idea the room already had an occupant. The couple had known from the start that the apartment carried a history. The previous tenant’s granddaughter had died, and this apartment had been her last home. For the first several months of the pregnancy, everything felt fine. Good, even. The spare bedroom sat mostly untouched, the couple going about their lives in the rest of the apartment. But once the room started filling up with baby shower gifts, crib furniture, and small star decals along the walls, the energy in the space shifted in a way neither of them could fully explain.

Uneasy Dreams and the Feeling of Being Watched

The first signs came gradually. The boyfriend, often alone in the apartment during the day while his partner worked, began having vivid and unsettling dreams. As the original poster described it on r/Paranormal, he “went through a couple months of sleep paralysis type dreams” centered on a sense of someone waiting just outside the bedroom door, unable or unwilling to come in. These eventually faded. At the time, both of them chalked it up to his sleep medication or the stress of expecting a first child. That explanation felt less convincing as things continued.

When the mother went on maternity leave in October and took over the nursery project herself, the feeling became personal. She hung the star decals and organized gifts and worked to make the room feel ready. What she could not shake was the sensation of being observed. “I remember the eerie feeling of someone watching me decorate, lingering in the doorway,” she wrote.

The Night of the Knocking

About two weeks before her due date, the apartment was quiet. Her boyfriend was working an overnight shift, and she was alone. She settled in to watch something on TV before bed when she heard something she could not explain: a sound at the spare bedroom door like someone pressing their body against it from the other side. She checked the apartment. Nothing. She went back to bed, and it happened again, harder this time. “Like a loud knock,” she wrote. She left for the night and stayed elsewhere.

This is the kind of account that tends to split readers down the middle. Pressure sounds against doors can have mundane explanations, including air pressure changes, thermal expansion of door frames, or pipes. A single knock in an old building means very little on its own. What makes this particular account harder to dismiss is what came next.

After the Baby Arrived

With a newborn in the house, paranormal investigation took a back seat to feeding schedules and round-the-clock exhaustion. The baby was still sleeping with his parents and hadn’t moved to the spare room yet. The couple had started keeping the door shut at night because, as the mother put it, “it always feels like someone is standing in the dark waiting to jump out at you.” Not an impression anyone wants to explain to a sleep-deprived new parent.

Then, during a 3 AM feeding, both parents heard it at the same time. Tapping from behind the closed door of the spare bedroom, faint at first and growing louder as the apartment quieted. Then something fell off a shelf inside the room. Then the light changed under the door.

“There’s a loud bang like something falling off a shelf and the light in the bedroom switches on and we can see the light illuminating through the crack in the door,” she wrote. In the morning, she found the light switch flipped to the on position. No power surge, no faulty wiring, no explanation for why a switch that had been down was now up. Something had physically moved it.

Who Is She?

The Reddit community weighed in with theories, most of them pointing in the same direction. The most common read on the situation was the ghost of the granddaughter, who had died in a car accident but whose last home this had been. The theory, offered across multiple comments, was that the room had been hers, and the transformation of her space into a nursery for a new family had stirred something in her.

One commenter raised the possibility of objects as a contributing factor: “Perhaps the room filling up with someone else’s stuff upset things. Unless, are any of the items hand-me-downs? Like heirloom items? In which case, it may be a haunted object.” The mother confirmed that much of the baby’s furniture and clothing were hand-me-downs from family. She also noted that the activity seemed to spike specifically after the baby shower gifts began arriving, not before.

A more grounded suggestion came from another user who recommended checking the room for high electromagnetic field (EMF) readings, which have been associated with feelings of unease and even visual disturbances, and ruling out rodents in the walls as the source of the tapping sounds. These are reasonable first steps. EMF doesn’t flip light switches on its own, but it’s worth ruling out before drawing more dramatic conclusions.

Claiming the Space

The mother had already tried a direct approach. She saged the room and told the presence firmly that this was her family’s home now, that the spirit didn’t pay the bills, and that turning on lights at 3 AM was not going to be welcome. She noted afterward that “since then, knock on wood, I’ve heard small noises but nothing major.”

She was also weighing the idea of contacting the former tenant’s grandmother, hoping the woman might be able to help guide the young spirit across. “She didn’t die here,” the poster clarified. “She died in a car accident but this was her last home, so I think she is a spirit confused.” Whether that reads as a haunting or as residual attachment, it’s a thread of explanation that shows up across accounts like this one: an entity tied to a familiar space, reacting to change, and struggling to understand why the room she knew now belongs to someone else entirely.

The couple’s son was still months away from needing the room. For now, they were watching. Waiting. Hoping things would quiet down before the real transition came.

Seen something unexplained? Email Reports@ParaRational.com