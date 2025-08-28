haunted doll video

Haunted Doll Video

Is This Doll Haunted?

A recent Reddit post claims to show a haunted doll moving on its own.

The user Elegant_Writing4149 claims that they are from from Verona, Italy and collect haunted objects, and that this doll was given to them. They keep a camera on it because it has a habit of moving on its own.

“The doll in question is called Demi and was donated to me by a private individual. The camera is constantly pointed at the shelf where I keep part of my collection due to the nature of the objects on display.”

What do you think? It is all a trick to get clicks and likes or do they really have a haunted doll on their hands?

What you do if you knew you had a haunted doll on your hands?

