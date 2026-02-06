How to Tell If a Spirit Is Around You: 12 Signs of Paranormal Presence

Have you ever felt watched in an empty room, or sensed a presence you couldn’t see? You’re far from alone. Across cultures and throughout history, people report remarkably similar experiences when encountering what they believe to be spirits. From sudden temperature drops to unexplained touches, the signs of paranormal presence follow consistent patterns that both intrigue believers and puzzle skeptics.

One particularly striking account comes from a Quora user named DJ, who experienced something unforgettable while walking through a hospital corridor. “Whom I thought was a friend was dying,” DJ explained. “His sister and I were walking down hospital corridor. We had about a 10 inch gap between us. We both felt him go between us. It felt like his arm went through me and he was getting pulled. His sister felt the same way.”

Both witnesses felt the same sensation simultaneously, neither having mentioned anything beforehand. It’s this kind of shared experience that makes the phenomenon so compelling.

While science offers explanations ranging from electromagnetic sensitivity to psychological suggestion, the sheer consistency of reported experiences raises intriguing questions. Whether you’re a skeptic seeking to understand these claims or someone who’s felt an unexplained presence, understanding the most commonly reported signs can help you make sense of your own experiences.

Physical Sensations: The Body’s Response

One of the most frequently reported indicators of spirit presence involves dramatic physical sensations. These aren’t subtle, easily-dismissed feelings. They’re visceral responses that command immediate attention.

Temperature changes top the list. According to E.M. Salvador, a former technical writer with years of paranormal research, the type of temperature shift may indicate the nature of the spirit. “Spirits and/or creatures of darkness are COLD to the touch simply because they are ‘dead souls,'” Salvador explained. “Their presence is often announced by the sudden drop in the temperature in any place.” In contrast, positive spirits reportedly feel warm: “Spirits and/or creatures of the light are HOT to the touch simply because they are ‘living souls.'”

This temperature phenomenon is so consistent that paranormal investigators use specialized tools to document it. EMF meters and temperature sensors can objectively measure these changes, though skeptics note that drafts, air conditioning, or poor insulation offer more mundane explanations. For those interested in investigating further, check out our guide to basic ghost hunting tools.

Beyond temperature, many people report tactile sensations that seem impossible to explain. Therapist and author Tessa Lynne described her experiences: “The feel of a light touch, usually on my cheek, sometimes on my arm, as light as a feather.” She also reported “being surrounded by a tangible energy, warm, loving, and comforting,” and “a feeling of being engulfed by a fog, an increase in the density of the air around me.”

Goosebumps and hair standing on end represent another physical indicator. Ricardo Farias, a low voltage technician, explained his personal detection method: “My body senses heighten for no reason. The hair stands slightly up on my neck. If they are close my neck tightens more. If they right next to me the hairs on my neck stiff.”

The feeling of energy density deserves special mention. Multiple respondents described sensing “a sense of solidity or thickness where there’s just air,” as if the atmosphere itself becomes heavier in certain spots. Luke, a hedge witch with 25 years of experience, noted: “If you send out your awareness into the space of the room you may sense an area where there is a strong presence, as if there is someone standing there.”

Could these sensations have conventional explanations? Certainly. Anxiety can cause goosebumps, drafts create temperature changes, and our brains are wired to detect patterns even where none exist. The question is whether these explanations account for every reported experience, especially when multiple witnesses feel identical sensations simultaneously.

Intuitive and Sensory Signs

Sometimes the strongest indicator isn’t physical at all. It’s an “inner knowing” that defies easy explanation.

Carlton Sanderson, who identifies as a spiritual pilgrim, lists this as the primary detection method: “An (intuitive) ‘inner knowing’ a presence is visiting.” He notes that while there are numerous ways to detect spirits, this internal certainty often comes first, before any physical manifestations.

Visual phenomena vary widely but follow recognizable patterns. Some people report seeing ghost orbs, shadows, or fleeting movements in their peripheral vision. Others experience detailed mental images that appear suddenly and unbidden.

DJ shared a remarkable example of this. While reading aloud from a manuscript, she came to the line: “Michael was always there in the background somewhere, but never enticing enough to investigate.” At that exact moment, something made her stop. “I suddenly got a fright and looked up because I sensed that he was there, sitting on the bed, directly across from me!” she recalled. “In my mind’s eye he was wearing a dark jumper and maybe a cap, and he was smiling. It was so clear and sudden.”

What makes this account particularly interesting is DJ’s explanation: “There’s a documented phenomenon wherein people know they’re being looked at, and that’s the feeling I got. Normally, there’d be no reason for me to stop reading my words; I do this a lot.” The timing was also notable. The spirit appeared precisely when she read about him being “in the background somewhere,” as if commenting on the very words she spoke.

DJ later captured what she believed was a spirit orb on camera in 2023, demonstrating how some people move from sensing to attempting documentation.

Auditory experiences range from whispers to humming sounds. Tessa Lynne described “awareness of a slight humming sound, like the buzzing of a small bee that is next to inaudible.” Others report hearing their names called when alone, footsteps in empty hallways, or conversations just beyond the range of comprehension.

Modern ghost hunters use digital recorders to capture EVPs (Electronic Voice Phenomena), sounds not heard during recording but present on playback. Whether these represent actual spirit communication or audio artifacts remains hotly debated.

Environmental Indicators

Spirits don’t just affect people. They reportedly interact with their surroundings in measurable ways.

Electronics behaving strangely represents one of the most dramatic environmental signs. Luke shared an extraordinary experience: “One time my wife and I videoed my two diving flashlights turning themselves on and off and changing brightness. One of the lights took two hands and considerable effort to twist on or off. The other one had no friggin battery! and it was a 4,000 lumen light!”

Despite the dramatic display, Luke noted something fascinating: “Yet despite how energetic the spirit was, and how dramatic it got our attention neither of us felt anything, saw or sensed whatsoever it was. To this day I’m scratching my head.”

This highlights an important point. Spirit presence doesn’t always announce itself with chills and dread. Sometimes the only evidence is environmental.

For those interested in documenting these occurrences, browse ghost hunting equipment available on Amazon. Modern investigators use various tools to measure and record anomalies, from EMF detectors to infrared cameras. However, it’s crucial to note that while these tools can document environmental changes, they don’t definitively prove spiritual presence. A spike in electromagnetic fields might indicate a spirit, faulty wiring, or nearby electronics.

Objects moving without explanation represents another classic sign, from doors opening by themselves to items disappearing and reappearing in unexpected locations.

Perhaps most intriguing is what Luke observed about spirit presence patterns. After a magical experiment that allowed her to see spirits for a full year, she made a surprising discovery: “I was surprised when I visited a friend’s house and saw no spirits of any kind. I looked up and saw them traveling through and across the ceiling, but they would not fly through the rooms.”

When she asked her friend about this odd behavior, the explanation was simple: “She said that they sage every week.”

This suggests that certain practices, like burning sage, may genuinely affect spirit presence. Or, from a skeptical perspective, that belief in such practices provides psychological comfort that changes how people perceive their environment.

Distinguishing Positive from Negative Spirits

Not all spiritual presences feel the same. Multiple experiencers emphasized crucial differences between benevolent and malevolent entities.

Negative spirits typically announce themselves through intimidation and discomfort. Luke explained: “When you feel a strong presence and get physical sensations like chills, being watched, goose bumps, or inexplicable dread, there is a spirit trying to intimidate you.”

E.M. Salvador added another indicator: “The presence of the evil ones, however, is oftentimes accompanied by the stench of sulphur or any foul odor inducing a feeling of vomiting.”

In contrast, positive spirits take a gentler approach. Luke noted: “Positive spirits are less noticeable because they aren’t interested in forcing uncomfortable sensations on you. Instead they might make you feel happy, or brave, hopeful, love, confident, or magical. Which unlike the negative sensations, we don’t credit them to a spirit.”

This observation is fascinating. We readily attribute fear and discomfort to paranormal sources, but positive feelings get dismissed as our own emotions. Could protective or benevolent spirits be far more common than we realize, simply because we don’t recognize their influence?

However, several experiencers issued strong warnings about spirit interaction. Mel Ell, who identifies as an empath, learned the hard way: “Spirits are around all the time. You just can’t see them. My advice is not to try to interact with them because they are not human. They can change form and be whoever it is that you want it to be. If you lost a loved one then they will be that love one.”

Vincent Senior echoed this caution: “For me personally I feel chills say like when you put yr hands or feet in cold water, I’m no expert but have lived with them around me for 10 years now, word to the wise, the more you interact with spirits the more they won’t leave you alone, worst mistake of my life messin about with something I didn’t understand, take heed to my warning let dead stay dead.”

Divine Warrior, a parapsychologist, emphasized the biblical perspective: “The Bible stated that spirits are demons. And that we should have no interaction with them. In my case…i interact because it’s what God gave me. The gift of Decerment. And I myself even that carefully. They are deceivers and experts at it.”

These warnings suggest that even if you accept the reality of spirits, interaction carries risks that shouldn’t be taken lightly.

What Experts and Experiencers Recommend

If you suspect a spiritual presence, experienced practitioners offer specific guidance based on whether the entity seems friendly or threatening.

For friendly spirits, Luke suggests a direct approach: “Just ask them to do something so you know they are there. Or ask them where are you? To get them to increase their presence.”

This simple communication can help distinguish genuine phenomena from imagination or environmental factors. If nothing happens, you have your answer.

For unfriendly spirits, the recommendations become more forceful. Luke advises: “Blow sage in their face and kick them out the door, literally. Open the door and tell them get out.”

The emphasis on both physical action (burning sage, opening doors) and verbal commands (directly telling the spirit to leave) appears consistently across traditions and cultures.

Cheri Nappi, who has communicated with spirits since age five, offers perspective from long experience: “Spirits exist, I’ve been communicating with them since I was 5. My grandmother was a shaman and she was the 1st spirit that I recall knowing for sure was a spirit I encountered because she came to see me the night she passed.”

Nappi notes an important detail: “Most spirits you won’t even know are there unless they want you to detect it.” This suggests that the vast majority of spirit encounters may go completely unnoticed, with only the most determined entities making their presence known.

Carlton Sanderson adds two often-overlooked factors: “Respect and intent are important if you decide to communicate.” Approaching spirit contact with mockery or hostile intent may invite exactly the kind of negative experience you’d want to avoid.

Tools for Investigation

For those who want to move beyond intuition and attempt objective documentation, modern technology offers various options.

Paranormal investigators commonly use EMF meters to detect electromagnetic field changes, which some believe indicate spirit presence. Digital recorders capture potential EVPs that might not be audible in real time. Infrared cameras allow investigators to see in complete darkness, potentially capturing visual phenomena invisible to the naked eye. Temperature sensors provide objective measurements of the cold spots so many witnesses report.

Luke’s experience with the mysteriously functioning flashlight demonstrates why documentation matters. Having video evidence of an object operating without a battery moves the discussion from subjective experience to objective anomaly requiring explanation.

However, it’s crucial to understand what these tools actually measure. They detect environmental changes, not spirits themselves. A temperature drop might indicate a spirit, a draft, faulty heating, or a dozen other causes. EMF spikes could come from paranormal sources or simply nearby wiring and electronics.

The human element—intuition, sensitivity, personal experience—remains central to paranormal investigation. Tools provide data points, but interpretation requires discernment.

The Mystery Remains

The remarkable consistency of spirit detection experiences across cultures, time periods, and individual backgrounds raises questions that simple dismissal doesn’t adequately address.

Why do people who’ve never discussed paranormal experiences describe identical physical sensations? How do we explain simultaneous witnesses, like DJ and her friend’s sister in the hospital corridor, feeling the exact same thing at the exact same moment? What accounts for environments like Luke’s friend’s house, where regular sage cleansing apparently creates a observable barrier to spirit movement?

Science offers explanations: electromagnetic sensitivity, infrasound, psychological suggestion, pattern recognition in the brain, confirmation bias, and simple coincidence. These factors certainly play a role in some reported experiences.

Yet skeptical explanations don’t necessarily invalidate every account. The universe may contain phenomena our current understanding doesn’t encompass. Or, as some experiencers suggest, perhaps spirits exist but interact with our world in ways that blur the line between objective and subjective reality.

Whether you trust your intuition, prefer technological verification, or remain skeptical of all paranormal claims, one thing seems clear: the experiences themselves are real to those who have them. The sensations, the fear, the comfort, the wonder—these subjective realities have measurable impacts on people’s lives.

Perhaps the question isn’t whether spirits exist in an objective sense, but whether the experiences people attribute to them teach us something valuable about consciousness, perception, and the limits of our current understanding.

Have you experienced signs of spirit presence? We’d love to hear your story. Send your report to Reports@ParaRational.com