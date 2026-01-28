Metallic Disc UFO Photographed Over Chilean Stadium in Broad Daylight

Multiple witnesses at a Chilean soccer stadium captured clear photographs of a disc-shaped object performing maneuvers unlike any conventional aircraft.

On the afternoon of Saturday, January 24, 2026, residents of Curarrehue in Chile’s Araucanía Region witnessed something extraordinary.

A strange metallic object appeared in the sky above their community stadium around 4:00 PM.

The Sighting

Joaquín Brevis Morales was among the primary witnesses. He and others were at the Curarrehue stadium when the object appeared.

“We were at the Curarrehue stadium when we saw this object flying in front of us, at a certain distance,” Brevis Morales told local media, still processing what he’d seen.

What struck witnesses most wasn’t just the object’s classic disc shape. It was how the thing moved.

According to multiple accounts, the craft executed rapid movements completely inconsistent with known aircraft. Then it simply vanished from sight.

The Evidence

Fermín Panguilef captured the primary photographs that have since circulated widely on social media. The images show what appears to be a metallic, disc-shaped object against the afternoon sky.

The clarity of the photographs has sparked intense debate online. Some observers note the object’s resemblance to classic UFO reports from decades past.

Chilean news outlet Red43 reported that the object displayed “a metallic disc-like appearance” and performed movements rapid enough to surprise even skeptical observers.

South America’s UFO Hotspot

This sighting adds to South America’s extensive history of unexplained aerial phenomena. Reddit users commenting on the incident noted the continent’s reputation for frequent sightings.

“I have family in South America and they are extremely common to see,” wrote one commenter. Another Chilean resident confirmed: “From my native city almost everyone I knew had a story with UAPs.”

One particularly compelling account described a 2004 incident in Punta Arenas where a bus full of orchestra students was followed by a UFO for two hours. The journey that should have taken two hours reportedly compressed into just 15 minutes, with witnesses experiencing missing time.

The Skeptical View

Not everyone accepts the photographs at face value. Some observers suggested the images might show AI enhancement artifacts, noting the unusually sharp definition for a highly zoomed photograph.

“The lines are way too defined for such a high zoom level with a tiny lens,” one Reddit user pointed out.

Others proposed the object could be a reflection, a drone, or even experimental military technology. One commenter suggested it resembled classified aircraft spotted at radar testing facilities.

The lack of video footage, despite reports of “audiovisual recordings,” has also raised questions among skeptics.

What Makes This Case Intriguing

Several factors distinguish this sighting from typical misidentifications. The incident occurred in broad daylight at 4:00 PM with multiple witnesses. The photographs show a distinct metallic object rather than vague lights. And witnesses consistently described unusual movement patterns.

Chile’s Araucanía Region has generated UFO reports before, contributing to South America’s status as a global hotspot for such phenomena. The area’s clear skies and relatively sparse population may contribute to more frequent observations.

Whether this represents genuine unknown technology, experimental military craft, or a more conventional explanation remains unclear. What’s certain is that something appeared over Curarrehue that Saturday afternoon, captured in photographs now being analyzed around the world.

The images have drawn comparisons to everything from the 1980s film “Flight of the Navigator” to modern stealth aircraft designs.

Have you experienced a UFO sighting? We’d love to hear your story. Send your report to Reports@ParaRational.com