Virginia Driver Films Metallic Object in Broad Daylight

A motorist in Midlothian, Virginia came to an abrupt stop on October 5, 2025, when a shiny metallic object caught her eye around 10:38 AM.

It was a clear, sunny Saturday morning. Perfect weather for spotting… well, something.

“I happened to notice a shiny object in the sky,” the witness told Coast to Coast AM. “At first briefly ignoring it, I quickly did a double-take and realized it did not appear to be an animal, aircraft, or anything else that I would commonly observe.”

The driver pulled into the parking lot at 10804 Hull Street Road to get a better look. What she filmed has since made its way across multiple news outlets and the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

What Did She See?

The witness estimated the sphere-like object was roughly car-sized and about half a mile away. It appeared metallic and moved eastbound, hovering in a way that puzzled her.

The witness claimed the object “did not seem to move in the same way that other airborne objects move, such as drones, military aircraft, commercial aircraft, helium balloons, hot air balloons, or other similar objects.”

She even checked her Flightradar24 app. No transponding aircraft appeared in the area.

The witness captured two brief videos before the object drifted out of sight. The footage shows a reflective, cube-like or spherical shape rotating slowly against the blue sky.

The Skeptical Take

Here’s where things get grounded.

NUFORC listed the explanation as “Balloon – Probable” in their official report. And honestly? That tracks.

The object’s movement, the way it catches sunlight, and its slow eastward drift all point to a large mylar balloon riding air currents. While technically a UFO (it’s unidentified and flying), it doesn’t exactly scream “alien invasion craft.”

Party balloons, promotional inflatables, and even weather balloons can look otherworldly when sunlight hits them just right. Throw in a little distance and an unexpected angle, and suddenly your brain can’t quite place what it’s seeing.

That said, the witness did her due diligence. She pulled over, filmed multiple angles, and checked for conventional aircraft. That’s exactly what you should do when something unusual appears overhead.

What Do You Think?

Some YouTube commenters suggested it might be a balloon, while others questioned the footage’s authenticity given modern AI capabilities.

The truth is probably less exciting than little green visitors. But the sighting reminds us that our skies are full of objects we don’t immediately recognize. Most turn out to be balloons, drones, or aircraft at odd angles.

Still, it’s worth looking up every now and then. You never know what you might spot.